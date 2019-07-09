Lumpsum money offered to inefficient PSU banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman didn’t have many goodies in her bag to doll out to the poor due to budget deficit rising each year but no Income Tax upto 5 lakhs must be welcomed by all though it is a small relief in today’s inflationary times. Re 1 surcharge on fuel should not cause much uproar at a time when roads are congested and people still can afford to buy cars whose prices have shot up dramatically in the last few years. TDS of 2% on cash withdrawal over 1 crore in a year must be applauded as that certainly is an huge amount which normal people doesn’t require in normal circumstances.

I am worried about the 70000 crores being offered to inefficient PSU banks. This is honest tax payers money given to inefficient banks who loot the poor by way of frenzy charges on the savings account to fund the elite who have no intention to return back the money. We need banking reforms of efficient money management before recapitalization, else this money too would become NPA‘s in no time. A job well done otherwise by our efficient FM and good luck to her!

S.N. Kabra

When will lynchings stop?

It is a very sad incident that a 24-year-old Muslim man by the name of Shams Tabrez Ansari was beaten to death by a very cruel and violent mob in Jharkhand on June 22, 2019 and the police did nothing to help him out nor arrest the mob. The reason was simple: He was a Muslim. He was not even carrying beef. He was even made to take the name of Hindu gods and chant praises to them.

I wish that the police and the current BJP government take serious action against mob-violence and lynching, especially in this case and arrest the culprits as soon as possible, otherwise it will bring a bad name to the BJP. The people who killed Shams Tabrez Ansari should also be arrested.

Jubel D’Cruz

Auto strike may paralyse life in state

Auto strike in the state is threatening to take away normal life of the common man. Office going people and school going children generally make use of the service and sudden disruption will cause discomfiture in the state. The indefinite strike starting will have a stifling impact in transportation of general public. Since taxi fares were increased, auto unions are restless and demanding hike. Since last 42 months, fares have not been increased for Autos and it appears to be a genuine demand. The Unions may get a hike of at least Rs.2 to Rs.3 if their demand is acceded in principle. But the present strike is going to paralyse life in the state.

Krishnan Subramaniam

Share details about bills passed through media

The current monsoon session of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is witnessing an important phase through passing of several bills. Many bills are tabled after Zero hour in both the houses through pending, amendment and introduction of bills respectively by the honorable members of the parliament through a consensus motion. It is welcome to know that certain bills related to Special Economic Zone, the Dentists, Indian Medical Council and the Central Educational bills have been passed recently through an amendment tabled in the current session.

Further the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is suggested to share the details of all the bills passed, amended or introduced, including private member bills, through a comprehensive list published daily in local newspapers and regional newspapers. Also the Press Information Bureau news portal may carry a detailed daily press release updates specifically announcing the list of bills presented in the current session on a regular basis.

Such a positive and proactive move will help ensure that the citizens are well aware of bills passed by the respective members on daily basis accordingly in every session of both the houses. The announcement may also carry complete details of the bill along with the member details who has passed the bill. Thus the information dissemination as suggested will further help the Parliament to effectively manage public outreach initiatives through newspapers and PIB website press releases.

Varun Dambal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)