Ram Jethmalani was a household name

Sad to learn about the death of Ram Jethmalani who was the country’s best known criminal lawyer apart from being a distinguished parliamentarian. He was also the former law minister of the country and was an authority when it came to the legal system in India. He was an iconic personality who lived his life to the fullest and never afraid to speak against the system or views he didn’t believe in. Legal system is synonymous with his name and he would be remembered till the time law in our country is in existence.

Ram Jethmalani was a household name though controversial at times. He defended not just former PM Rajiv Gandhi‘s killers but also controversial personalities like Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh and Afzal Guru which can be excused as defending criminals was his professional duty. He even shocked all when he contested against Vajpayee for Lok sabha from Lucknow in 2004.

Long live the memory of the departed soul. R.I.P Ram Jethmalani. May his soul rest in peace!

S.N.Kabra

Lord Ganesha: Remover of all obstacles

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on a large scale in several parts of India, including Mumbai. The history of Sarvajanik Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra is centuries old.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is the remover of all obstacles and all the problems in one’s life. Little children call him friend Ganesha as they believe he loves them and also takes care of them in their times of difficulties.

Jubel D’Cruz

Government should allow water-purifier only with provision of waste-less water

Presently RO (Reverse Osmosis) water-purifiers usually have a drainage-pipe that drains out an appreciable quantity of water as waste water before preserving the filtered water in the reservoir. Central government should direct concerned ministry or department whereby water-purifiers may be innovated where there may be no generation of waste water to be drained out before preserving purified water in the reservoir. Any provision of compulsory installation of a separate reservoir to store waste-water to be used otherwise will not work, because people in general will either remove any such reservoir or get it emptied by throwing away the waste water.

Since RO water-purifiers are now-a-days very common in households, hotels, restaurants, eateries and offices, installation of water-purifiers without generating waste water to be drained out will save huge quantity of supplied tap-water from being wasted.

Madhu Agrawal

Metro dream

The commercial capital is gearing up for infrastructure development and the Metro move is to shorten the time gap and make the metro dream come true. We can reach from one place to another in a reduced duration and that is a boon for the local commuters. It will take only 60 minutes to reach from one end of Mumbai to its satellite extremities, despite the route changes once in Metro is up for grab for commuters. The connectivity mobility and sustainability will help the city’s growth. With additional lines and the Metro Bhawan foundation stone for the state of the art 32 storey building it will be a dream project. It is a heartening news for the hard hit Mumbai commuters. The state government will pump in over Rs. 1.2 lakh crore over the next decade to build metro corridors stretching 7 kms over a period of time. Metro dream is coming true.

C.K. Ramanathan

Need for an Indian NHS

The lack of competent primary care bedevils our health system. Unless this is addressed, our pitiable health statistics cannot be rectified. Despite having an excellent template provided by the Bhore Committee report, we have not made much progress in this area. Having qualified at a time when all medical education was in the public sector and having also witnessed the decline in standards after private medical colleges came to prominence, I am convinced that health care and medical education should fully be in the public sector. The inferiority of the private health care system of the U.S. in comparison with the public health services of the European countries should show us the way. Perhaps, we do need our own Aneurin Bevan to get us a National Health Service.

Sudeep Kumar

