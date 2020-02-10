Letters to the Editor: 10 February, 2020

2 Kerala shows the way

The Kerala health ministry under the leadership of Health minister K K Shailaja has to be lauded for the exemplary and stupendous work done to contain the dangerous novel Coronavirus disease which made it’s entry into the state a few days ago with three patients under treatment in isolated wards of hospitals in Trichur, Alappuzha and Kasargod districts in the state. The minister who boldly led the medical team to encounter the deadly Nipah virus epidemic two years back is again back into action to fight yet another deadly virus epidemic now doing the rounds in China and other Asian nations.

Kerala’s preparedness and response to the Coronavirus has been so comprehensive and swift that other states have started to take it’s lessons and tactics to be implemented in their own.

The lesson that Kerala learnt from the Nipah outbreak two years ago , which claimed 17 lives, and the way in which the whole state overcame the epidemic is in itself an action packed story where every citizen of the state had a role to play. The health officials, the police, the panchayats, other local bodies, local health volunteers, politicians, the press and the commoner alerted and supported one another for the containment of Nipah and now the same is being repeated for the Coronavirus epidemic. There is a robust awareness campaign underway. Around 2,239 individuals are under surveillance for Coronavirus and 84 are in hospitals. A tracking system monitors everyone coming into the state from high-risk destinations and also those who have come into contact with suspected cases.

The five international airports in the state is alert to the core and the medical teams are ready 24×7 to trace, track, carry patients and doubtful cases for check up and treatment. The same awareness and tracking is done at seaports and railway stations. Passengers with symptoms are immediately shifted to hospitals. The biggest plus point is that ordinary citizens are also ever ready to help and support the authorities.

Medical professionals have been imparted special training to deal with emergencies. The healthcare facilities and awareness among the people in the state undoubtedly makes the situation sans panic. Awareness, confidence, grit and determination undoubtedly help to overcome such health crisis rather than getting succumbed to pressure, panic and phobia. Half the battle is won when there is no panic and pressure.

M Pradyu

