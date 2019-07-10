Steep illegal parking fine levied by BMC

The fine levied by the BMC for illegal parking to motorists is too much. They should first clean up the city of Mumbai of its garbage and also clean up the drainage system which gets chocked up during the monsoons and cause flooding and then levy a fine to motorists for illegal parking.

Jubel D’Cruz

Insult of great national leaders unacceptable

There is reference of Maharana Pratap in history and civics text books of 7th standard (Maharashtra Board) without giving him due respect and thus Education Department has, in a way, insulted Maharana Pratap. In a lesson on history of pre-Shivaji period, it has been mentioned that ‘Maharana Pratap took over throne of Mewad after the death of Udaysingh. He continued the struggle for existence of Mewad.’ He has been referred to as an ordinary citizen. On Rajput community’s staging agitations on this issue, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that necessary instructions would be given to the Education Department; however, there is nothing new for the State Government, in Education Department’s committing blunders in text books. Earlier, in NCERT’s text books published by Union Government, history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was given in few lines while there were several pages on the history of Mughals. Revolutionaries were mentioned as terrorists in those books. Patriotic citizens protest against Education Department’s such kind of bravery; therefore, these blunders are at least brought to the notice of people. The curriculum set by Education Board has to be ideal as it helps in building up our future generation. The Government appoints experts in respective fields for the same; even then, Education Department is in public eye for some or the other issues. Historical legacy of revolutionaries and great national leaders is an invaluable treasure of Bharat which is striving to become a super-power and if that treasure is being insulted while presenting it before future generation, how will they take the country on the path of further progress?

Mokshada Ghanekar

Health woes after deluge

Health woes haunt the maximum city after the monsoon rains along with high tide swept the city and cause innumerably problems to the routine life of citizens. Some of the people are still missing in the heavy downpour could not be traced out and the old buildings have started falling down one by one. In the aftermath of rain, health problems also surface and cause a stir to the city. Doctors advised people, who ventured out in the muddy rain water for half an hour or so, need to undergo a test without fail to make sure that they do not face any health issues. Dengue, Cholera, Malaria and Swine Flu all are common as the water is contaminated with both drinking and drainage water mixing in some areas. It is better to boil and drink water at least for a fortnight till the normalcy is achieved. The deluge will surely result in diseases outbreak and one has to be careful with diseases like leptospirosis as it is a dangerous one. It is time to take care of health after the heavy rains. Monsoon rains is part and parcel of Mumbai and the state government should be ready for the outbursts of diseases and the medical team and the hospitals should be ready to meet any calamity with life saving medicines available and doctors kept ready. On the part of citizens, the people should take all precautions to make sure that the deluge has become a worry for diseases. After all cleanliness is next to Godliness.

Lakshmi Raghu

