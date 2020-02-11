Letters to the Editor: 11 February, 2020

1 Govt is responsible for the sorry state of MTNL

MTNL was a goldmine once upon a time but bureaucracy and corruption killed this company which today is languishing in the doldrums. 18K employees opting for VRS literally means that the company is on the verge of closure. Communication is the key to path of progress and today hardly anybody uses the services of this company except for address proof. Government is responsible for the sorry state of MTNL today as it was badly managed inspite of having the top infrastructure as well as the required manpower.

However, MTNL still owns huge properties in prime locations of the country the value of which runs into billions. There is a fear the company may be sold to some business house which is close to the government for a penny. MTNL as a company should be closed down and it’s value should be monetized by sale of it’s properties. Closed Mills in Mumbai fetched their promoters billions of rupees in the real estate market and the same story can be exploited by the government when it comes to MTNL. The court should monitor MTNL sale so that there is no foul play.

S.N. Kabra