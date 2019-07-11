Celebrating World Population Day through newspaper-advertisements

Some government-departments from central and state governments have given newspaper-advertisements on 11th July desiring people to stabilize population. But this formality is of no use till strict enforcement may be done to curb population-explosion through legislation like is demanded through a PIL presently pending in Supreme Court, and demanded by 125 Parliamentarians of earlier Lok Sabha cutting across party-lines. Central government should support PIL in the Apex Court.

All government-facilities including all types of subsidies like on LPG and ration, reservation-benefits, promotion and appointment in government-jobs, right to contest elections etc should be abolished on having a third child in the family. It should be mandatory for every hospital, private or government, to compulsorily sterilize the woman on birth of third child, where husband or wife have more than three children. It is also time to follow other Islamic countries where only one wife may be permissible for a man.

Madhu Agrawal

Team India crumbles under pressure

It was difficult for Team India to chase 239 from 5-3 but hats off to Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni who put up a commendable fight though we fell short of the target by 18 runs. Everybody has criticised Team India for their overconfidence and poor cricket in the Semi-final but let us be humble and congratulate the winner who played brilliant cricket when nobody gave New Zealand a chance to win against the favourites. Low scoring games can be tricky more so when interrupted by rains and Team India were crushed under nerves and pressure but full marks for the Kiwis for their biggest win World Cup history.

MS Dhoni would have wished to end his international career with a World Cup win which was not to be but Colonel Dhoni did win the cup for India in 2011 and every Indian is proud of him. Winning and losing is part and parcel of every sport and let us applaud the winner than find faults with our team.

S.N. Kabra.

BJP should expel Akash Vijayvargiya

It was on expected lines that BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who is son of top BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya would get easy bail for his crime of beating a dutiful officer of Indore Municipal Body, and thus obstructing performing his official duty. But soon after being released on bail, he looked defiant when he commented that he was not ashamed of his act and wished that no such opportunity may be created in future that he may have to repeat his batting-skill. This is beyond doubt a threatening tone for officers performing their duty. What more supporters of Akash Vijayvargiya added fuel to fire of crime when they unlawfully celebrated bail to culprit leader by firing bullets in air.

BJP leadership should ask Akash Vijayvargiya for unconditional public-apology and commitment of not repeating any such unlawful act in future. He should also be directed to file case against his supporters who celebrated his release on bail by unlawfully firing in air. Otherwise he should be expelled from the party.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)