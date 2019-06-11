R.I.P Girish Karnad

In the death of Girish Karnad our country has lost an actor par excellence, activist and one of Indian theatres finest personality. He was an award-winning filmmaker who was bestowed the Jnanpith award apart from Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. He was a friend, philosopher and guide for many apart from being humble to the needy. Girish Karnad fought for liberal values as he spoke passionately on subjects and causes dear to him.

Girish Karnad was the doyen of not just Indian cinema but the world of Indian literature as well. He was often in the news for his liberal views which resulted in controversy but he was never afraid to speak what he felt though he received threat to his life at times. The void created by his death will be difficult to fill.

R.I.P Girish Karnad. May his soul rest in peace!

S.N. Kabra

Girish Karnad was one of the best actors

Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan actor Girish Karnad will always be remembered for his roles in Bollywood films. No other actor could play the roles he played. He was one of the best actors. I’ve seen most of his films and I liked his acting very much. May his soul rest in peace.

Jubel D’Cruz

Marine Drive-Juhu Beach tragedy an eye-opener

Whatever said and done drowning incidents have crippled the city and neighbourhood. This incident had happened in the rough sea before the monsoon rains and it is an eye opener. People lose their composure and sea water is most dangerous during the time when high-tides takes place. Tragedy at Marine Drive and Juhu beach accounted for two and miserable drowning deaths sends wrong signal to people going to sea. By ignoring warnings and signals people venture into the sea face the music. They throw caution to the wind by entering the choppy sea and invited trouble. Let us take care to save human life from drowning.

Jayanthy Ramaswamy

