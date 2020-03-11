Home Minister Amit Shah assured a public rally in Kolkata said: no minority will have to leave the country owing to the new Citizenship Act. I wonder, how long he will try to make the people fool while they know best that this act is violative of The Constitution. Why does he need to satisfy minorities? If his government had not excluded Muslims, he would not have needed to organized rallies across to make minorities satisfy. It simply shows that BJP want to hide what is in their hearts.

In an unprecedented and rare move, the Geneva-­based office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has announced that it plans to file an application in the Supreme Court, asking to be impleaded in petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Ministry of External Affairs said that the United Nations body had no right to interfere in internal affairs. Here is question, if OHCHR has no right, what is a benefit of this organization? I think, OHCHR should file and most people are with it.

The agreement signed between the US and the Taliban is already hanging by a thread. Recently, the US carried out an airstrike on Taliban fighters in Helmand, the first since February 29, when the pact was signed at Doha. Washington has described it as a defensive strike on Taliban fighters who were “actively attacking” an Afghan security post. Less than two days after the peace pact, the Taliban signalled a return to its old ways; it ordered fighters to resume operations against Afghan forces. A massive blast rocked a football field in Khost province soon after, killing three people. This rush prompted it to strike a deal that gave the Taliban too much. In addition to legitimacy, the US agreed to fortify its capacity by agreeing to the release of Taliban prisoners, lifting of UN sanctions, etc. Having given in to the Taliban’s demands, the US will have to reap the coming whirlwind. Sadly, it will be the Afghan people who will bear the brunt of Trump’s self-interest.

4 Intra-party rivalry leads to ouster of Jyotiraditya Scindia from party

The resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress has brought a climax in the political crisis of Madhya Pradesh. It was clear that Scindia has been at odds with his party in recent times. Both in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress high command relied more on the old guard as compared to the young leaders who have capacity to lead the party. The Scindia-Kamal Nath rivalry in Madhya Pradesh or the Pilot-Ashok Gehlot rocky relationship in Rajasthan has been as public as can be, and in a way, has consumed the younger turks completely. Voters of MP who casted their votes in favour of Cong instead of BJP might also been regretting their decision now. It is nice that Scindia is now expected to get a Rajya Sabha ticket from Madhya Pradesh by the saffron party. He is very smart and articulate who has wasted years in Congress just to prove his loyalty. Political analysts now feel that such a crisis, not entirely unexpected, could have been averted only if the Congress had chosen to address the fast spreading discontent among its MLAs. The whole episode reveals the fact that the ability of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to keep the party together is eroding day by the day. It is also clear that unlike BJP, Congress do not have healthy second-rung bench strength. Don’t we think the Congress is surely losing its power base across the country and for good reason.

Vinod C. Dixit

