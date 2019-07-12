Indian captain’s display of sportsmanship

The Indian team’s captain was very humble to accept ‘devastating’ defeat as announced during the press conference post completion of semi final loss game. The maturity demonstrated during the press conference of having accepted the defeat is overwhelming especially when a team with successive win records and being notable favourites to claim the title lost the semi final match only by a whisker.

Unlike the previous World Cups, the team has achieved a notable and magnificent performance with exception of only 2 major losses including the semi finals and injuries to key players. Team’s opening batsmen were at the right occasion building a formidable partnership without giving much room by losing wickets at tense moments, with the exception of semi final game. Bowling department too performed well with a hat trick by Mohammed Shami and spinners/pacers snatching away the crucial game from opponents through important wickets- a key highlight of the team.

Finally the support staff mentored by Coach Ravi Shastri needs to be lauded for their efforts made to reach the semi-finals and also by staying focused on players performance and fitness during the tournament. BCCI should now take a stand on the exceptional performance demonstrated in the world cup only to retain the support staff and coach or perhaps may start afresh with the selection process.

Reduction in bus fare won’t help BEST

BEST is not the best bus in the world or in India, as the name suggests as their services are not good. Their drivers and conductors are sometimes rowdy and use filthy language not only to men but even against women. The drivers also does not halt the buses at the actual bus stop; they take it further on. Most of the drivers also never leave their buses in time from the depot. Sometimes, one has to wait for over an hour for a bus. And when it does arrive, it is crowded. This is the reason why most people prefer to travel by the Mumbai Metro or share autos or share taxis. Some bus conductors also never return the change to passengers in spite of having it with them. The reduction in bus fares will not help them gain profit.

Kudos to Nirmala Sitharaman

The first-ever full-term woman Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman deserves all compliments for presenting Union Budget for the year 2019-20 in Lok Sabha on July 5 truly in Indian style wrapped in traditional red cloth. It was indeed heart-winning when while quoting some special benefits though not of much significance, she was over-joyed pointing out to highest number of women members (78) ever in Lok Sabha cutting across party-lines quoting the budget to be – Nari to Narayani.

Political ideologies and differences apart, women Parliamentarians from TMC having sent maximum number of women in Lok Sabha have exhibited their talent in their respective maiden speeches. Women politicians in other parties especially in ruling BJP are also equally talented to deliver their best if given chance to become Parliamentarians.

The ruling BJP should give women constituting 50-percent of total population their due by legislating longest-pending Women-Reservation-Bill to provide them 33-percent reservation in legislature. Or else, Election Commission formula to make it compulsory for every political party to give at least 33-percent party-tickets to women may be immediately enforced.

