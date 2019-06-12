Failure is the stepping stone to success

SSC pass percentage dips across state and is the lowest in Mumbai since 2009 but failure is the stepping stone to success and we need reformation in our education system than preparing students for marks and grades. Marks and grades have no meaning when they cannot guarantee jobs and source of livelihood. We need an education system that identifies hidden talent in students which then prepare him to excel in a field he has interest and skills. Some may be good in sports or academics, art or physical skills which needs proper encouragement and coaching in a professional manner for our country to grow faster and progress.

Low pass percentage is not a sign for worry and parents should identify the skills of their wards and groom them in a field of their interest. Bill Gates failed in his graduation and so did other great personalities including the great Sachin Tendulkar. Their life story should inspire those who are unsuccessful at academics to do well in life with hard work and honest approach in whatever they do in life.

S.N. Kabra

Delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir

It refers to welcome news-reports about the possible delimitation of constituencies to be done before next elections to state-assembly which will be based on realistic aspects not only according to population in different regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh divisions, but will also incorporate provisions of reserved seats for Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes (SC and ST) like exists in rest of India.

Wrong policies of first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is responsible for Kashmir problem resulting in heavy annual expenditure on defence of the country. Practical delimitation of constituencies in the state will pave way for permanently shutting down terror-shops of separatists and terrorists apart from bringing national parties on political screen of the state diluting dominating role of regional parties of the Kashmir valley. Such a step with possibility of next state-assembly dominated and ruled by a national political party will pave way for next state-assembly itself passing resolution for abolition of articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution which is the only solution for permanent resolution of Kashmir-problem.

Madhu Agrawal

Work of ECI should be applauded

Post the jubilant poll results announcement of the 17th General Elections for Lok Sabha in 2019, the Election Commission of India which was at the forefront spearheading the consistent show needs to be applauded. ECI ensured that it was up and running to meet the increasing challenges to ensure a free and fair election.

The logistical and security arrangements made to ensure smooth and free and fair elections has emulated the voters expectations time especially at the ground level. This comes at a time when ECI witnessed high level differences in the board rooms including speculations related to the appointment and tenure of CEC, dissent owing to Model Code of Conduct breaches, VVPAT challenge posed by the opposition parties, effective EVM management till the end of polling process etc.

Several firsts were witnessed, amongst them being the formation of media monitoring committees, extensive voter grievance redress mechanism, consistent voter awareness drives including the launch of CVIGIL app and running of special Voter Express trains, launch of PwD friendly initiatives for special voters etc to name a few.

ECI’s move to conduct smooth elections was otherwise overshadowed by controversial speeches and actions by political stakeholders, owing to which ECI remained a mere mute spectator. The desperateness was to such an extent that it led to dissent amongst the three Election Commissioners instead of voicing out a unanimous decision. Finally ECI and its team at the ground level need to be appreciated for having conducted such a mammoth democratic exercise in the world.

Varun Dambal

