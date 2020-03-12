1 Congress drowns itself now in Madhya Pradesh by ignoring new-emerging leaders It was well understood that totally ignored fast-emerging-leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Congress ultimately set to join BJP by leaving Congress along with his supporting MLAs and ministers in Congress-led Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. It is a dynastic tradition in Congress that emerging and deserving leaders in the party capable of shadowing party-owning family are deliberately ignored in the party for reasons best known to the party-owners who somehow are under compulsion of giving party-leadership to old veterans rather than capable new-emerging leadership. However such unholy political bargains in making and unmaking of governments does require a basic reform in electing Chief Ministers (and simultaneously also Speakers and Deputy Speakers). Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker should be elected simultaneously by secret and compulsory vote through EVMs equipped with VVPAT on nominations signed by at least 34-percent members with abstaining members losing right to vote in the House though retaining membership. Such elected incumbents may be removed through same process but with compulsion to name alternate leader in the same motion. System will remove concept of hung assemblies and undesired mid-term elections or by-polls due to mass resignation of party-changing MLAs. Subhash Chandra Agrawal

2 Separate kitchens in hotels and eateries for cooking non-vegetarian food necessary It refers to steep and sharp decline in consumption of non-vegetarian food with spread of Coronavirus. Already vegetarianism is spreading fast with many hotels and restaurants becoming popular for being excusive vegetarian. Vegetarianism is becoming popular even in advanced countries. Central and some states have taken some practical steps to fight danger of Corona being spread in the country. Time has come when central government should order that hotels, restaurants and eateries may have separate kitchens and kitchen-wares to cook non-vegetarian food with such system displayed prominently inside and outside such hotels, restaurants and eateries adopting practice of having separate kitchens and kitchen-wares to cook non-vegetarian food. Rather such display will increase their business because now-a-days of Corona-fear, vegetarian people are avoiding taking food at places where non-vegetarian food is also cooked.