Letters to the Editor: 14 January, 2020

1 Pongal the most popular festival of Tamil Nadu

Pongal, also known as the harvest festival, is celebrated by the people of Tamil Nadu every year on January 15. The idea of celebrating this festival is their gratification towards their god, the sun for bringing about the season of harvest for them.

A few days before the festival, Tamilians, particularly the women, clean and decorate the house with fresh flowers. They also use swastik and kumkum to embellish big earthen vessels. The pit is filled with water and rice by either the eldest or the youngest member of the family. Colourful designs known as rangoli are also made at the entrance of their houses. Rangoli is a popular folk art and is known by different names in different parts of the country. The design is made by using special kind of coloured powders that are available in the market.

As per the traditions, it is of paramount importance to add some milk to water in which rice is cooked which is to be offered to the sun god. People who get involved in cooking rice for the sun god have to take utmost care of cleanliness. They are not supposed to step over the rangoli design which has been designed.

Jubel D’Cruz