President’s rule just the beginning

Government formation in Maharashtra is not in deep freeze. The politically naive presumed that imposition of President’s rule is end of the game and a prelude to another Assembly election. But in reality, it is just the beginning of a political process, for which the stakeholders were not given sufficient latitude earlier. Actually, it gives three parties, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP one more go at the power point. Similarly even BJP may also try for getting near the magical mark of 145 through the support from small parties and the rebels from the above three parties. President’s rule means there is no Chief Minister on the ground calling shots or taking decisions. It is just the beginning.

Nikhil Akhilesh

Outstanding spell by Chahar

Deepak Chahar’s best bowling figures in T-20 cricket had the Bangladesh team on the mat as India managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat to win the closely fought series 2-1. Six wickets at the cost of only seven runs in 3.2 overs was magical stuff from Chahar which also included a hat trick which no other Indian bowler had achieved before in this format. A steady line and length is what makes Chahar dangerous to bat for opposition and we would hear a lot about his exploits in the years to come.

However, one was surprised that India struggled to beat Bangladesh in home conditions. Our boys need to perform consistently if we have to win the T-20 World Cup next year. There is very little room for error in T-20 cricket and selectors should go in for specialist who have performed well in IPL and not bother about big names as it is the performance that matters in the end to win games and tournaments.

S.N. Kabra

Welcome Supreme Court verdict bringing CJI-office under RTI Act

Five-member Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 13 delivered a land-mark verdict dismissing appeal by its own CPIO thus holding office of Chief Justice of India under RTI Act, thus adding yet other mile-stone in an era requiring transparency. Verdict coupled with another recent Supreme Court verdict dated September 17 declaring DAV College Trust and Management Society public-authority under RTI Act because of substantial government-funding, will have far reaching positive implications where it has set an example for bodies resisting to be under purview of RTI Act by challenging CIC-verdicts declaring them as public-authorities in the courts also succeeding to get easy stay-orders.

Apex Court in other two cases has also delivered verdict totally in frame-work of RTI Act directing its CPIO to re-examine the matter keeping in view of section 11 of RTI Act regarding third-party information. However it would have been better if in addition to laying down procedures, final decision could be there on correspondence sought between a judge of Madras High Court writing to the then CJI alleging influence by a Union Minister. Final decision on the matter would have benefitted independence of judiciary to have a check on those in legislature trying to influence judiciary. Clarity is required about third-parties concerned in the Collegium matter whether these will be members of collegium or those named in collegium-proceedings.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Onions are making us cry bitterly

The government of Maharashtra and its counterpart of all other states of India must control inflation and must do something to bring down the price of onions and other essential commodities as a relief to the common man. The price of onions have touched Rs 80 a kilo in Mumbai and elsewhere in the country is bringing tears to our eyes much before we cut them.

Jubel D’Cruz

