BMC has turned parking into business

The civic body has turned parking into a business by collecting Rs. 1.8 lakh by way of penalties in a single day for vehicles parked in ‘No parking zones’. The penalties seem to be unreasonable and steep in a city where parking is a problem due to lack of space though rules and laws need to be followed by citizens if they are in place. Parking zones and parking lots have been turned into a money minting business in the city as vehicle owners are charged exorbitantly which calls for a public debate before implementation.

If citizens are expected to pay exorbitant charges for parking and otherwise, is it not the duty of the state government and civic bodies to provide proper roads and infrastructure for people to drive their vehicles? Mumbai looks a war torn city pot holes and pits all around. The city floods even in a few inches of rainfall and this is a cause for concern. Citizens should not be considered as ‘cows’ who can be milked always and penalties as well as reasonable fines should only be charged after providing them facilities for the various taxes they pay to the govt.

S.N. Kabra

Rahul’s appointment as Head of operations of NCA

It is welcome to know about the recent nomination of Rahul Dravid as the Head of Operations for National Cricket Academy appointed by BCCI. Dravid is a highly talented professional while also being successful as Team India A Coach and is perhaps the best choice for the role. India ‘A’ has already won U-19 World Cup owing to Dravid’s mentoring capabilities and thus the youngsters have tasted success under his leadership as a Coach.

Apart from coaching young Indian cricketers at NCA, Dravid also has an additional responsibility of mentoring women’s cricket team, India U-19, U-23, Head Coaches and Coaches, and Support staff in order to prepare a strong and better products from the academy. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) should also be appreciated for taking a stand on possible conflict of interest in Dravid’s appointment to head NCA by strictly letting him to demit the previously held role. One hopes that under Dravid’s leadership mature and highly skilled cricket talents will emerge through effective key learnings under NCA as an umbrella body.

Varun Dambal

