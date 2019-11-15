Why this hue and cry over President’s rule in Maharashtra

The hue and cry over President’s rule in Maharashtra is unwarranted. The voters had given a clear verdict to pre-poll alliance partners BJP-Shiv Sena to rule the state but politicians backstabbed voters in the lure for power and governors decision to impose President’s rule was correct. A stable government in a fractured mandate is impossible and re-election costs a bomb. President’s rule is a cool off period for politicians to rethink on their political agenda and gauge public mood in the state.

Only BJP-Shiv Sena which has the voters mandate can give a stable government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly speak to Uddhav Thackeray and try to form a consensus to give Maharashtra a stable govt.

S.N. Kabra

Bridging the digital divide

The Kerala government has to be really lauded for its declaration recently to provide free internet access to 20 lakh poor households and others at affordable rate. The state government sees internet connection as one of the basic human right and also as a window to the world. Kerala cabinet gave it’s final nod for Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) Project and is taking all measures to see that it is completed by Dec 2020.

The state government will set up the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) to provide free and low-cost internet connectivity to residents. It will be a joint-venture of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala state IT infrastructure Ltd.

A new optic fibre network, and Wi-Fi transmission centres across the state will be set up to accomplish this task. The Internet no doubt has become part of our daily life as without it life becomes isolated. The state government’s gesture in helping its citizens, especially helping the poor to access the world and to be very much a part of the nation’s progress is something that other states can follow.

M Pradyu

Take steps to prevent ragging

Ragging in colleges and medical institutions is getting out of control.

The doctors of Nair hospital in Mumbai who led Payal Tadvi, a junior student to death by making her to commit suicide must be put to shame. Arresting them and then letting them out on bail is not enough. They must be given life imprisonment so that others may learn a lesson from this incident and harassment against juniors in colleges and medical institutions may be stopped.

Jubel D’Cruz

Make passport issue process hassle free

Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Sewa Kendras (POPSKs) accept online passport applications from the citizens under Normal category. POPSK centres serving across various locations thus highly benefits even the applicants of rural areas to obtain passports within their vicinity. The RPO centres which otherwise issued Normal and Tatkal passports, have now ceased to issue/accept online appointments whilst directing the citizens to apply only at PSKs/POPSKs.

The Tatkal passport facility is not made available at all POPSK centres but only at select few PSKs. It causes an inconvenience to the Tatkal applicants owing to logistical factors involved to approach only select few PSK Tatkal passport issuing centres. The Hon’ble Ministry of External Affairs is thus suggested to establish a Nodal Center at RPO’s Central offices-to issue only Tatkal Passports. A Nodal Center based at RPO will thus enable quicker processing of Tatkal applications and reduce the burden on the existing PSKs whilst enabling hassle free application process to the citizens.

Varun Dambal

