Tug of war between old and young leaders

Age old Congress party is facing leadership crisis and that continues to haunt the party very much. Though party seniors have shortlisted either Ashok Gehlot or Malikarjun Kharge for the top post. A part of the section is banking on a youth leader to head Congress and threw a spanner into the seniors plan. Thus the stalemate continues. Tweets and suggestions once again brought to fore an in fight among the old and the young and that sounds very bad for a depleted party. The old and new tug of war will continue forever in a shattered party like Congress.

Nikhil Akhilesh

Make Calendar Year as Financial Year

Expert-committee chaired by known economist LK Jha which was set up by Union Government to suggest new financial-year, had suggested systematic calendar-year of January-December to replace current system of April-March financial-year due to multiple advantageous, and also to be in tune with most other countries of the world. But as usual, recommendations of LK Jha committee set up at high cost were dumped by the then political rulers without being implemented. It is time that both financial and working year for the complete country may be unified as the systematic calendar year to replace present financial-year of April-March which is being in continuation as a British legacy even after seven long decades of the country having achieved independence.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Standardize consumables in car-industry

Too many variants of any car-model confuse customers. There may be just two variants apart from the third with automatic gears, one basic Lx for economy customers and the other Vx with all company-fitted extra accessories and luxuries for affording customers. There is no sense in having too many confusing variants like Lx, Lxi, Vx, Vxi for same model. India being biggest consumer-market amongst nations with free economy, it has certainly power to dictate its consumer-friendly terms for global market-leaders collaborating car-manufacture in India.

Union government should induce standardization of common accessories like tyres and batteries so that same parts may be used in different models of cars produced by various car-manufacturers. It will heavily bring down cost of consumables through their bumper production in extra large numbers in some limited sizes and specifications. It can be achieved by merging some nearing sizes and specifications. Such guidelines though also mentioned in auto-policy of Union government, are never followed in actual practice.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)