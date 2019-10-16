Is customer’s money safe in banks?

Reserve Bank of India issuing statements like your money is safe with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) banks is ridiculous. It is like the monkey who took away my banana, ate it, and then says “Your banana is safe in my stomach”.

Jubel D’Cruz

Patriotic films impart important message to viewers

Actor Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has become a mega block buster and is about to break records at the box office in India and abroad. The historic period movie based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter has been raking in the moolah right from the day the film was released. Splendid histrionics by actors Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayantara, Tamanna and a list of other actors plus mind blowing cinematography, excellent camera work, heart touching dialogues, beautiful narration and above all potions of patriotism and secularism wonderfully injected make the film a must see.

Films with subjects like patriotism and nationalism based on true stories if infused with good story line, screenplay, direction and blending it with hi-tech cinematic effects and carefully written scripts can make for interesting viewing .J P Dutta’s Border, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942 a love story, Mani Ratnam’s Roja, Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat, Anil Sharma’s Gadar Ek Prem Katha and recently Uri – The Surgical Strike are films that had patriotism as the subject and did wonders at the box office . These patriotic films besides providing immense entertainment serve as a guide for the younger generation to invite the essence of our freedom struggle, our love for the mother land, lessons to be learnt about our great martyrs and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the mother land.

M Pradyu

Confusing system of naming High courts

Indian cities Bombay, Madras, Allahabad have since been renamed as Mumbai, Chennai and Prayagraj respectively long time back. But High Courts located in these cities are still officially named after old names of these cities. System should be that names of High Courts may get auto-changed with change in names of cities.

It is significant that except for some High Courts, all other High Courts are named after states of their jurisdiction. An RTI response had revealed that while all the High Courts constituted after independence were named after respective main states of jurisdiction, High Courts constituted by British regime in pre-independence era continue to be named as per British legacy on basis of cities of their existence even after 70 long years of independence.

Union government should end the British legacy by naming all High Courts after names of states rather than on particular cities. Proposed legislation should incorporate feature that names of High Courts may be automatically changed with change in name of states or cities without needing any separate legislation.

Madhu Agrawal

Kudos to Abhijit Banerjee

Abhijit Banerjee has been awarded the Economics Nobel Prize along with his wife Esther Duflo for their research on how to alleviate poverty. He is also tenth person of Indian origin or citizenship to win a Nobel Prize. The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences Laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research.

Nikhil Akhilesh Krishnan

Ganguly’s new job as BCCI president

The recent unanimous nomination of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President ahead of its AGM on October 23 is welcome. The appointment of Sourav Ganguly comes at a crucial time when the Indian team needs support of strong administrator and Sourav Ganguly does fit the bill accordingly. As an experienced player and a successful captain who has amassed huge victories for India is known for his leadership and now with BCCI Top post- he will definitely deliver when viewed the game from a player’s perspective.

BCCI should now take more interest in grooming First Class cricketers as the same have not got their due of late. The need to adhere to Committee of Administrators, the Lodha Committee and Hon’ble

Supreme Court recommendations should also be prominent objective of the newly appointed BCCI President. Further with the intense competition and talent arising from many corners of the country, BCCI’s premier coaching academy- the NCA should be given priority to train the young talent and give the best to the team.

Sourav Ganguly now has a tough task ahead of him- as he needs to take the confidence of all the stakeholders like players, coaches, selection panel, IPL tournament and its franchises, state level bodies, administrators, broadcasters, Women’s Cricket, committee system and spectators to lead from the front. Issues related to dope testing and WADA affiliation, match fixing allegations, conflict of interest, co-ordiantion with CoA, adhereing to Lodha Panel recommendations and Hon’ble Supreme Court recommendations are some of the key matters to be resolved and that which needs an immediate attention from the BCCI’s newly appointed President.

Varun Dambal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)