Letters to the Editor: 17 February, 2020

1 Five day week for govt employees

The Maharashtra government has announced a five day work for its officials and employees starting from February 29 and it is a welcome news as there will be number of long week-ends. The decision would bring cheer to employees, as they stand to get nine long weekends this year and by applying just a day’s leave, they get four days long week end. Currently the state government employees get the second and fourth Saturday’s leave. A look at the holidays in 2020 shows that because of the new decision, state government employees can enjoy nine long weekends in the next 10 months. The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and there 20 lakh officials and employees in government, semi-government and local bodies in the state likely to get the benefit. The slight increase in working hours may not help in clearing the backlog work and may lead to increase in pending work in government offices.

Calicut Krish Ramani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)