Letters to the Editor: 18 February, 2020

2 Let students enjoy exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet to all the candidates appearing for the CBSE Class X and XII exams wishing them all the best and urging the students to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner is timely and the PM’s tweet is apt when he says that exams have to be taken in a happy and stress free manner. What we see today is not only the students tensed up with exam fever but the teachers and the parents too ‘shuddering and shivering ‘ sadly rising the ‘ tension temperature’ of the youngsters who are pressurised in such a way that they see exams as a ruthless opponent waiting to devour the students!. What the students forget is that it is just an assessment to analyse what they have imbibed and understood in the subjects. Exams are just a system to test their knowledge and not an ordeal to dissect their intelligence. Parents and teachers have an important role in creating a tension free atmosphere for the students to take on the examination. Rather than creating pressure and panic parents and teachers will have to create an ambience of peace, calmness and perseverance.

Creating horrific hallucinations about exams results in excessive anxiety which leads to unwanted fear, insecurity, apprehension and mental tension. Exams are not the beginning and end of life. When an environment of high competition is created it creates a scary image to the candidates. The students misunderstand that exams are meant only for getting grades and it is the only way that shape and mould their future career path, self-worth and identity. This leads to more anxiety and is one of the causes of students indulging in malpractices.

So it is important as the PM said for the teachers and the parents to encourage the children to show them the ways to deal with the exams in a de-stressed and anxiety free manner. Let us encourage, support and help them to enjoy examinations.

M Pradyu