Address ground realities of our nation

Trump – Modi jugalbandi (friendship) is great news for media headlines but the ground realities in our country too needs to be addressed urgently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a great Ambassador of our country when it comes to good ties with almost every country in the globe. He has travelled extensively and India’s image internationally has improved massively. Big Daddy Trump is a great friend of Modi and an admirer of India.

However, situation back home is worsening each day with job losses, inflation and unemployment. International image has no meaning if citizens within the country are suffering. Our economy needs an overhaul and government should raise its spendings on infrastructure to give a boost to employment and economic makeover. Exports needs encouragement and imports should be curtailed to insulate Indian manufacturers. Modi should use his growing international image to bring investments into India which would benefit Indian economy over a period of time.

S.N. Kabra

Welcome decision of UP govt to abolish income tax payment of ministers from public exchequer

Yogi Adityanath deserves all compliments for doing away with totally illogical practice of paying Income Tax of ministers from public-exchequer. It is beyond understanding why and how some former state Chief Minister adopted the anti-public policy which is unfortunately still prevalent in five other states namely Madhya-Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh while Punjab Chief Minister abolished the practice with effect from 19.03.2018.

Remaining five states must also abolish the practice. At least Prime Minister can advise BJP-ruled states to do so, when remaining states will also be compelled to do so. Salaries, perks, privileges and post-retirement benefits including pension to all those in legislature (including centre and states) should be transferred as a central subject rather than leaving the important issue at discretion of state-governments so that no state government may be able to burden public-resources like freebies to its legislators, ministers and Chief Ministers, like has been announced in Bihar where all state-legislatures are to get plots of 300 yards each at highly subsidised rates. Evidently opposition observes silence on any such anti-public policy because its legislatures are also be benefitted through such schemes.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Doordarshan needs prominence over private news-channels

Doordarshan has completed glorious sixty years having given many prominent unmatched TV serials including extremely popular Ramayana and Mahabharat which in popularity-rating crossed boundary of nation with people even in neighbouring Pakistan, Nepal and other countries glued to TV-screens during telecast of these ever-educative epic-serials. Curfew-like situation used to be in India during telecast of these TV serials.

It is good that Doordarshan still telecasts programmes of national importance like those held in Rashtrapati Bhawan and Sansad Bhawan at very special occasions. Private TV channels running purely for increasing TV-ratings never care for quality-programmes or unbiased news-bulletins. Rather these private TV-channels are badly harming viewers by making them TV-addicted through never-ending TV-serials where recently one of such TV-serial crossed 3000th episode.

It should be made compulsory for every private TV news-channel to telecast at least one daily prime-time news-bulletin followed by some news-based programme like Parliament-News with video-clippings for say just half-an-hour say at 8 pm. Feasibility for compulsorily live-telecast of some very special TV programmes from Doordarshan by all private TV channels like those held at Rashtrapati Bhawan and Sansad Bhawan.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)