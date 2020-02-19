A befitting tribute to Sushma Swaraj

It is really good to know that the central government has renamed Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute after late Sushma Swaraj. The decision to name the two institutes after her has come a day before her

68th birth anniversary. It is truly a befitting tribute to the late External Affairs Minister who is known for her remarkable connection with the Indian diaspora. Her help and support to Indians in distress remains etched in our hearts. Besides, her empathy and help given to people of neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, who needed health treatment in India is well known and makes her a class apart. Foreign Service Institute, a renowned institution where diplomats are trained, has also been renamed Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

The illustrious leader whose invaluable contribution to Indian diplomacy redefined the External Affairs Ministry and was indeed the most sought after minister in the previous Narendra Modi government. In fact Sushma was one of the most followed Foreign Ministers on Twitter globally clearly showing how much she was adored and respected the world around.

M Pradyu

Steep hike in LPG price since 2014

Modi government fumes at Delhi poll debacle by increasing LPG refill rates by around Rs.150 per cylinder which is the steepest hike since 2014. A quantum increase of 15 per cent at a single stroke sans logic at a time when retail inflation is on the rise and LPG prices have a bearing on the cost of other food consumable articles as well. Price of any commodity depends on demand and supply but keeping them subdued during election time to win polls followed by huge hikes after poll results is poor governance and bad economics.

LPG is an item of necessity and also environment friendly compared to other fuels. Subsidised rates even for commercial usages makes sense at a time when the world is going through global warming and all sorts of environmental issues. Cost cuts are also possible if pipeline leakages during transportation are plugged. Economic decisions too should be taken by economists in the government machinery rather than politicians whose decisions on such matters are ill-timed.

S.N.Kabra

