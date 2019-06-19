Yuvraj: A match winner in real life too

Six 6’s in a Stuart Broad over in T-20 World Cup is what Yuvraj Singh is remembered the world over but fighting cancer in real life is close to my heart. Yuvraj is a warrior not just on the cricket field but real life battles as well. He was coughing with blood on the cricket pitch in the 2011 World Cup but overlooked his fatal ailment to help India win the World Cup for which he was named the ‘Player of the Tournament’. Debonair looking Yuvraj Singh is today the poster boy of not the modelling or cricketing world but for ‘fight against cancer’.

Retired prematurely in today’s world where you can earn crores out of cricket but Yuvi has decided to devote more time for his charity that helps cancer patients in fighting the dreadful ailment. Yuvraj was a match winner not just in cricket but a winner in real life as well. Wishing Yuvi good health and hope his second innings after retirement is more memorable than his exploits in the cricket field and good luck to him.

S.N. Kabra

Footpath giving way

It was pathetic to see a portion of a footpath in Wagle Estate caved in damaging three vehicles parked there. Thus the safety of vehicles parked outside is in danger. This is a new way of damage. Previously vehicle threat and stealing of items from the car was posing problem and now a new development. BMC and TMC always talk about rain readiness but nothing is done to avoid such mishaps. It is dangerous to go out during monsoon season with potholes and craters adding to the road users’ misery. To add that tree falls and electrocution are causing deaths during rains. It is high time we address all these issues before the full time monsoon season and save human lives in rain related problems.

Chitra Rugmini

Simplified GST return-forms to be introduced

It refers to prototype of new simplified return filing system for Goods and Service Tax GST put in public domain on May 22, 2019 considering problems faced in existing GST system. But multiple types of forms will further confuse and complicate the system. Otherwise also, complete GST system including rate-structure and Input-Tax-Credit system for voluntary tearless compliance and preventing existing large-scale tax-evasion. System should be for tax-deposit on monthly basis but return-filing should be made on quarterly basis. Only other return should be an annual return. In case experiment is not successful, then it can be reverted back for monthly filing.

There should be just two GST-rates of 10 and 30 per cent. Rates of 0, 3, 5, 12 and 18 per cent should be clubbed in a slab of 10-per cent. Abolition of lower rates clubbed with abolition of slabs of 12 and 18 per cent in a uniform 10-per cent slab will be of ultimate advantage to consumers. Higher slab of 30-perecent can be there for commodities of long-lasting use irrespective of price-structure. Cess-system on luxury items should be replaced by additional slabs in multiples of 50 or 100 per cent.

Input-Tax-Credit (ITC) is most misused way of GST-evasion by manufacturers. With suggested lowered uniform 10-per cent slab, ITC system may be retained only for traders and abolishing it altogether from manufacturing and service sector. Presently manufacturers purchase left-out GST bills for falsely claiming ITC. Such reforms if implemented in consolidated manner will relieve all concerned and provide much more revenue to public-exchequers.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

