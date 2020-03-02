1 Novel Coronavirus The deadly disease, novel Coronavirus is in limelight globally which has created menace for several countries like India, France, China, Indonesia, Canada, USA, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka and even Pakistan. The virus is spreading like wildfire engulfing many people around the world. In China, the death toll due to the lethal virus has reached 250 and around 15, 000 people have been infected so far. The World Health Organisation (WHO) indulged in taking immediate measures as the virus rang the alarming bells with a sudden rise. The Coronavirus is transmitted person to person through the air by coughing and sneezing, touching or shaking hands, and touching objects surrounded with that virus. However, the severe symptoms include fever, pneumonia, kidney failure and dreadful death. Unfortunately, the authorities and officials could not make vaccines available, but the virus can be controlled through effective and responsive conduct like washing hands with soap. Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Jubel D’Cruz

2 India should remain cautious to prevent COVID-19 COVID-19 is the reason global indices have collapsed and India is no exception. WHO’s latest briefing indicate that the Coronovirus cases emerging outside China was for the first-time more than reported inside the Chinese territory which is worrisome. It is a gloom and doom scenario till there is anti-virus to check the disease and a fear is being built each passing day which is the reason why markets the world over are collapsing. The role of China in world economy is that of ‘salt and spices’ without which no recipe can be complete. Italy is now the worst affected nation after China and with Singapore as well as other Asian countries red flagging the disease, India should be very cautious as health care facilities on our shores are very poor and a few cases are good enough for the epidemic spreading like wildfire in our country. The government should form an top level committee of experts to not just take measures to deal with the epidemic but also its economic implications which could even be more deadly than the disease. S.N. Kabra

3 Department of Posts should issue sponsored postal-stamps Indian Post should extend system of sponsorship for issuing sponsored postal-stamps on commercial lines like is presently done in case of post-cards and Inland-Letter-Cards. Sponsored postal-stamps with some minimum stipulated number can carry advertisements or other messages desired by sponsors to be endorsed by a committee of the Department with sponsorship-charge fixed per printed stamp. System will give dual-edged enormous extra revenue-earning firstly from sponsorship and secondly by making sponsoring companies shifting from private courier-companies to premier postal-services provided by India Post. To induce newness in system and for earning extra revenue through philately, India Post should traditionally issue an altogether new definitive series of postal-stamps and postal-stationery simultaneously in all denominations every year on first day of new financial year which should also be date of revision of postal-tariffs if any. However colour of a particular denomination of a postal-stamp of definitive series should be same but with change in design on basis of theme selected for that year. A representative of main opposition party should be traditionally included in the advisory-body to decide on issue of new postal-stamps to avoid any political bias in choosing personalities to be figured on postal-stamps. Madhu Agrawal