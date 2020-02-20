1 Scientific importance of Hinduism emerges during Coronavirus
Rituals and practices adopted in Hinduism (and also in Jainism) till now considered only symbolic religious aspects, have proved their worth based on perfect scientific aspects especially in present days of spread of Corona virus. It is time to explain the global community important features of Hinduism and Jainism at this crucial time of spread of Coronavirus.
Cremation of dead bodies in Hinduism kills germs in dead bodies rather than their further spread through burial. This is why China has started burning dead bodies of persons having died because of Coronavirus. Moreover cremation with Vedic rites through Hawan-Samagree, sandalwood and pure ghee (by affording people) further purifies the environment.
Jains always used filtered water. Presently complete world has started consuming filtered water. Likewise Jainism advises people to take their last daily food earlier because harmful bacteria start emerging after sunset. Main cause of Coronavirus (and earlier swine-flu etc) has been non-vegetarian food. Also people are now-a-days started using masks which is nothing but a modern style of covering mouth with cloth-piece by Jain saints.
There are too many other Hindu traditions which have their root in public-welfare but made as religious rituals so that people may follow them compulsorily.
Subhash Chandra Agrawal
2 Augment additional First Class AC coach to Rajdhani express
The train numbers 12951/12952 Mumbai Central- New Delhi Rajdhani Express and 12953/12954 Mumbai Central- H.Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express operate between Mumbai Central and New Delhi everyday. Both the trains form an excellent connectivity between the two metro cities in a seamless manner running under the aegis of Western Railway Mumbai Central’s jurisdiction.
The train’s coach composition consists of only one First Class AC coach i.e. coach H1 in both the trains. It is given to understand that there is a high patronage to travel by 1AC coaches in both the trains. Hence there is now an urgent necessity otherwise to augment an additional First Class AC coach i.e. coach H2 to both the trains. The suggested move will enable the passengers to travel by First Class AC by booking well in advance.
As it is given to understand that both Mumbai Rajdhani and August Kranti Rajdhani Express share rakes amongst themselves between Mumbai Central and New Delhi, the Western Railway authorities at Mumbai Central Division are kindly requested to augment one additional First Class AC coach i.e. H2 to both the trains.
Varun Dambal
(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)