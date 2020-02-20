1 Scientific importance of Hinduism emerges during Coronavirus

Rituals and practices adopted in Hinduism (and also in Jainism) till now considered only symbolic religious aspects, have proved their worth based on perfect scientific aspects especially in present days of spread of Corona virus. It is time to explain the global community important features of Hinduism and Jainism at this crucial time of spread of Coronavirus.

Cremation of dead bodies in Hinduism kills germs in dead bodies rather than their further spread through burial. This is why China has started burning dead bodies of persons having died because of Coronavirus. Moreover cremation with Vedic rites through Hawan-Samagree, sandalwood and pure ghee (by affording people) further purifies the environment.

Jains always used filtered water. Presently complete world has started consuming filtered water. Likewise Jainism advises people to take their last daily food earlier because harmful bacteria start emerging after sunset. Main cause of Coronavirus (and earlier swine-flu etc) has been non-vegetarian food. Also people are now-a-days started using masks which is nothing but a modern style of covering mouth with cloth-piece by Jain saints.

There are too many other Hindu traditions which have their root in public-welfare but made as religious rituals so that people may follow them compulsorily.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal