Tanushree Dutta filed the complaint against Nana Patekar in October 2018 in which she accused him of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of the film “Horn Ok Please“. She also alleged that during the shooting of the song sequence, Patekar inappropriately touched her even after she clearly mentioned that she would not perform lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps. Patekar has denied all the allegations. Now that Tanushree’s claims have gone false and the cops move to close harassment case against Nana Patekar. It is true that the law is blind and Tanushree is not surprised with the closure of the case by cops.

Chitra Rugmini

Readymade bridges needs constant maintenance

Readymade bridges of pre-fabricated slabs may be a short sighted idea for immediate relief for the ongoing traffic crisis due to closure of 20 overhead bridges but such arrangements is not a long term solution. The lifespan of such bridges is short and they cannot withstand heavy loads and Mumbai we all know is a crowded city. They also need constant maintenance and our civic department we all know is inefficient.

Overhead bridges can be constructed in days if engineering giants like L&T or other major players are given the job. Any solution to a problem should be long term and good infrastructure should be the State government’s priority. Work orders for urgent infrastructure should be passed immediately so that citizens do not suffer for months as this also involves their safety as well.

S.N. Kabra

Auto fare hike in Delhi

Delhi government has now revised auto-fares in Delhi but in unsystematic manner of Rs 9.50 per kilometre after Rs 25 for first 1.5 kilometre. But such irrational tariff will cause trouble due to shortage of coins in circulation. Upward revision should be rational and such whereby auto-drivers may not refuse going by meter. The right step would be to have Rs 30 for first two kilometres and thereafter one rupee for every one-tenth of kilometre.

However, increase in auto-fares should coincide with altogether removal of capping on number of auto-rickshaws in Delhi if necessary by approaching Court in this regard. A pre-condition could be imposed for increasing auto-fares because auto-drivers feel agitated on increasing number of auto-rickshaws. Such simultaneous steps of fare-increase and removal of capping on number of auto-rickshaws will induce more adequate number of auto-rickshaws in the city which will make auto-drivers moving according to fare-meter that too for any desired destination. Moreover, all auto-rickshaws registered in Delhi should be given license to travel in complete National Capital Region (NCR) without requiring any special permit in this regard. The biggest advantage will be that at least middle-income group will then avoid use and purchase of cars easing road-traffic

Madhu Agrawal

