Despite satisfactory rainfall during this monsoon season, BMC is taking all precautions and made it mandatory for bulk water users to reuse recycled water from its waste water treatment facilities or face 25 per cent water cut. It is a remedial measure taken well in advance. Other Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra should also follow suit in implementing this immediate measure. After all, water is precious and such measures ought to have been taken in the past to preserve water. Down South India, people struggle to get drinking water and we in Maharashtra overspend water. It is time to take all the measures to save water and rain water harvesting should be made compulsory to all housing societies before granting occupancy certificate. Reuse and recycle water for best preservation water in case of monsoon failure in Maharashtra .

2 Nehru didn’t want Patel in his cabinet

It refers to twitter-exchange between Union Foreign Minister and others including some Congress leaders and academicians when S Jaishanker quoting from a book, pointed that First Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in his cabinet.

There is no logic in the argument that documents prove that name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was there on top in the list submitted by the then Prime Minister for persons to be included in his cabinet. It is a formal practice to send such a list before oath-taking ceremony to the administrator, then Governor General of India (now President of India) even though Prime Minister might have to do so under political compulsion. Likewise formal invitations are to be sent to ministers by Prime Minister for their inclusion in the cabinet.

But bitter fact which cannot be denied by anyone is that Patel was not given free hand as Home Minister in tackling issue of Kashmir like was given for rest of the country including Hyderabad and Junagarh, a big blunder which is proving to be very-very costly for the nation even after more than seven decades of independence. It is also a historical fact that India unfortunately did not crown democratically elected Patel as first Prime Minister of India because of veto-power exercised by the king-maker MK Gandhi to favour Nehru.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

