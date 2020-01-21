Letters to the Editor: 21 January, 2020

2 Honour Bapu Nadkarni with a postal stamp

Bapu Nadkarni better known as maiden-over machine and being the most accurate bowler of the world having bowled record 21 successive maiden overs (131 continuous balls without giving any run) in a test-match against England in Madras (now Chennai) in the year 1963-64 with bowling-figure 32-27-5-0, breathed his last on January 17, 2020 at the age of 86 years. He had similar economical bowling averages like 32-24-23-0 at Kanpur followed by 34-24-24-1 in Delhi against Pakistan in the year 1960-61. He had a career economy rate of less than two runs per over. He took voluntary retirement from first-class cricket in the year 1967 after playing against New Zealand even though he had career-best figure of taking 6 wickets for just 43 runs in that match.

Department of Posts should honour such a fine cricketer of yesteryears by issuing a postage-stamp in memory of Bapu Nadkarni, the finest all-rounder of those times whose performance as maiden-over machine could not be repeated. Unfortunately cricketers of present era playing in money and fame are honoured so frequently including one with greatest honour of Bharat Ratna, real cricket-heroes of yesteryears are forgotten. Even a series of postage-stamps on cricketers of yesteryears can be considered to be issued.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal