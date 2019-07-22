Death of a political icon Sheila Dixit

In the death of three-term former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, Delhi has lost its loving daughter who was a mother to younger politicians cutting across party lines as was clear from tribute by Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari who became highly emotional while speaking to media on her death despite the fact that he recently won Lok Sabha against the departed leader who welcomed him like a mother when he went to seek her blessings on winning election against her.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while declaring two-day state-mourning and state-funeral on her death, even cancelled their personal pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi. Above all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined unending stream of politicians and others having visited her residence to offer flower-tribute on her dead body on behalf of complete nation. She was a political icon who crossed all political boundary lines through her personal relations even in opposition camps.

Very few may remember that Sheila Dixit while she was Chief Minister of Delhi made an appeal to political community to boycott mega-budgeted marriage-celebrations. The political community may bring this aspect in practice as true tribute to the departed soul.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Sheila Dixit’s demise is an irreparable loss for Congress

l was shocked to hear about the demise of Sheila Dikshit, the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi. As far as l recollect, she was an unparalleled personality and a true daughter of the soil. Undoubtedly, her demise is a great loss for Congress as political party, with whom she was associated for so many years. Her demise will be a great loss for Delhi and for the people living there, considering the immense development work undertaken by the state government under her leadership. She will be specially remembered for her copybook planning and implementation of different development projects in Delhi. The state witnessed implementation of maximum number of development projects during her 15-year long tenure from 1998 to 2013. It will be not an exaggeration to say that she changed the face of Delhi in true sense. I am sure that residents of Delhi now are feeling the pain of loss of a family member. She is also counted among the tallest leaders of Congress party. There are lot of things to learn from her personality, style of administration and her interaction in public life. Her demise is an irreparable loss for Congress, which is currently going through a crisis phase.

Md Azim

An open letter to the BEST undertaking

I want to draw to your attention towards the rude and irresponsible behaviour of both the drivers and the bus conductors with the commuters. They look towards the passengers with indifference and behave with them in a very unfriendly and absurd way. They lack etiquettes and use filthy language most of the time.

Generally, the bus drivers do not stop the bus at the actual bus stop; they rather disdain the travellers and stop the bus before or after the actual bus stop so the passengers have to run in order to board the bus. In this way, many commuters fall and feel a lot of irritation and insult.

No less irresponsible is the behaviour of the conductors. They never bother to check whether the passengers have got into the bus or not and are bent on ringing the bell. The bus moves while the passengers have hardly put one foot on the foot board. This leads to the passengers falling and sustaining injuries. They forget the elementary duties of the conductors and behave indecently. They show no courtesy and sympathy for senior citizens and women.

It is, therefore, my humble suggestion that before their recruitment, the drivers and the conductors must be taught how to deal with the passengers. Presently, they must be instructed and advised suitably to mend their ways, and also, surprise checking in this respect must be done.

Jubel D’Cruz

Pune-Solapur Highway: A Killer Road

Pune -Solapur highway is becoming a killer road as many accidents involving heavy vehicles and cars are taking place mostly during week-ends. Despite frequent accidents it is becoming a death trap to passengers travelling in this route. Speed thrills these erring drivers and it kills the people as well in the process. Apart from speed, the lane cutting caused most of these accidents. This is ninth accident in this route and the authorities, who collect exorbitant toll fee should take care to curtail accidents as well by regular picketing by police and levying fine on erring drivers resorting to over speed. Alcohol Breath Analyzers (ABA) are to be used in all focal points to make sure drunk driving is curtailed to the minimum. More and more cases of negligence and overtaking caused major accidents. Time tested methods will have to applied and see that the accident rates reduced to almost negligible in this particular route.

C.K.R. Nathan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)