Letters to the Editor: 23 January, 2020

2 Reading preamble in schools creates a sense of unity

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray making it mandatory for every school to begin the day by reading the Preamble to the constitution as well as singing the National Anthem should not be politicized but taken positively as it creates an sense of unity as well as nationality. Some may argue that it is to woo the supporters of Ambedkar who is the father of the Constitution or pleasing the Congress as the Preamble was penned by Jawaharlal Nehru who was the first Prime Minister of the country but we must look at the bigger picture of nationalism and unity which we must introduce to our children from an young age.

India has a rich history and culture that must be respected. Politicians will come and go and ruling parties at Centre will change but the communal fabric of our country should never be torn and we must be united come what may. Politicians sadly play dirty politics for votes but citizens should be united and be the judge for what is good for the country. Anything that unites the citizen of the country should be appreciated be it the singing of the National Anthem in cinema halls and school or reading the Preamble in school when the classes starts.

S.N.Kabra