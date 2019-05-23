Water scarcity in India

The recent spate of acute drinking water crisis across in India is moving to an alarming situation. The newly elected government along with the international agencies should now be in a position to tackle the situation urgently much before the problem becomes bigger in the coming years leading to scarcity.

At a time when the entire world is at the crossroads due to imbalanced weather conditions, climate change and week monsoon predictions are an element which was overlooked while dealing with the water scarcity. Timely analysis of climate change pattern and at least a warning should have been sounded much before the onset of summer season or anytime during the dry season.

Proactive preventive measures to mitigate the crisis and save precious drinking water should have planned in phases much early. The world is now reeling due to an extreme and hot weather conditions, owing to climate change and India definitely is not an exception.

Consistent efforts to reduce wastage of drinking water, steps to preserve lakes and water bodies, encouraging rainwater harvesting, extensive climate change awareness programs, effective global policy level changes and adopting eco-friendly measures are some of the major steps needed. These are needed on priority to tackle the drinking water crisis across the globe.

Varun Dambal

Eid is all about sharing happiness

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan. All Muslim countries celebrate Eid as a sign of Muslim unity and values. Starting a day with special prayers and a sweet dish called ‘Sheer Khurma’ men, women and children wear new clothes, while women along with new clothes also wear bangles and apply mehndi. The children receive blessings and gifts from elders called Eidi. Being happy and thankful to Allah, we should not forget the workers who are not celebrating Eid because of their duties such as policeman, housemaids and gatekeepers. We should share our happiness with them too, as Eid is all about sharing happiness and joy.

Jubel D’Cruz

EVM blues

EVM issue continues to crop up when BJP is having upper hand in election results. But at the same time when Congress cornered Chattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan no one dared to complain. This is the order of the day and the election commission should pass strictures to avoid such a situation in future. In a democracy, both victory and defeat are part and parcel and the political parties should have the guts to face both in the same way. Meeting EC and creating a flutter is the order of the day of the opposition. EVM blues continue to create chaos among the opposition.

C.K. Subramaniam

