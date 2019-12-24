Team India tame Caribbean side

Third ODI match at Cuttack saw fortunes fluctuating between the two sides and in the end Team India’s experience turned the tables. Put into bat, West Indies side was somewhat slow in its approach and that put paid their hopes when the match reached the closing stages. Both Pooran and Pollard did made a match of it and that was not enough. Team India dropped four catches. But the batting of Indian top order batsmen covered up the lapses with sensible batting. West Indies lacked quality bowling and after claiming five wickets for 228 the Caribbean team failed to apply pressure and allowed late order batsmen to prosper as the match slipped away from their hands. Team India won the series 2-1.

Gundu. K. Maniam

Opposition should target govt on inflation instead of CAA

Citizenship (Amendment) Act has not been understood in entirety by the citizens which is the reason for uproar all across the country. Politicians are adding fuel to fire for vote bank politics as people are misled while the fact remains that no Indian citizen is affected by CAA.

What is so unconstitutional about the passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill,2019 which has been passed in both houses with a landslide margin and the uproar by the opposition is unwarranted. Providing Indian nationality after due process to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists who were ill treated in neighbouring countries is humanitarian gesture at its very best. Muslims perhaps are not included because they are treated well there and have no danger to their lives.

The communal fabric of our country is very strong and no Muslim or people of any religion living on our shores should fear their existence as we have a democratically elected government in our country and citizens’ voice is valued here. India is a land of equals and our constitution should have a single law for all be it on marriage, divorce, disputes. The focus should be on development and progress for which we all should stand united to work in that direction. CAA is diverting attention from the real problems our country is facing like inflation, unemployment, economic slowdown, law and order issues. Opposition should target government on these issues than crying over CAA which has nothing to do with citizens of our country.

S.N.Kabra

Jharkhand-assembly poll result a lesson for BJP

Election-results for Jharkhand-assembly which were on expected lines, should be an eye-opener for the BJP where it could not even become single largest party despite having maximum vote-percentage. Unfortunately alliance with parties earlier involved in scams and scandals is going to be in power in the state because of shortcomings of outgoing BJP in the state.

BJP lost mainly due to its fight with its own persons having left the party and its former allies who contested elections separately harming themselves too. State units of BJP should be made powerful rather than central leadership imposing candidates from top. Even votes gained by BJP are mainly because of lack of alternative before the voters. BJP must not forget that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Modi-wave created history by winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 elections to Delhi assembly because voters visualised a real political alternative provided by the party.

BJP is also losing ground because of central government not taking effective and practical steps to tackle economic crisis causing hardships to all classes of people. A total overhaul of economy is necessary by one-time massive reform in GST-structure and restoring activities in wholesale and retail trade which contributes largest 28-per cent to economy. It can be done by merging slabs of 3, 5, 12 and 18 per cent slab to one single 10-per cent slab abolishing Input-Tax-Credit (ITC) from manufacturing and service sector. Wholesale and retail trade can be encouraged by imposing strict restrictions on on-line trade, and central government bearing transaction-charges on purchases made through credit-cards by asking banks issuing credit-cards to reduce it to just half-percent by abolishing incentives on purchases made through credit-cards.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)