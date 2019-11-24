BJP masterstroke in forming government in Maharashtra

BJP top-bosses played big political master-stroke by forming government with support from so-alleged NCP-faction in early morning-hours of 23.11.2019 when its smaller ally Shiv Sena tried its level-best to blackmail BJP by unjustifiably demanding post of Chief Minister despite Shiv Sena having just a fraction of seats won by BJP.

Great political move of BJP is in tune with political proverb that everything is fair in love and war. Those calling it a misuse of post of governor must first answer if seeking support of totally ideologically-different political parties NCP and Congress by shiv Sena was justified. Now next move of BJP will be to split Shiv Sena to finish for ever a party

Recent praise of NCP by Prime Minister in Parliament was clear indicative of forthcoming political scene which immature Shiv Sena failed to understand. By all accounts it seems to be a well-thought game-plan of uncle-nephew by projecting the move as a split in NCP. Time has come when BJP should now go for merger of smaller NDA allies into BJP.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Outstanding display of cricket

Congratulation Indian women’s cricket team for completing a 5-0 series whitewash over the West Indies after half centuries from Veda Krishnamurthy and Jemimah Rodrigues, complemented by the bowlers’ clinical show, steered the side to a 61-run triumph in the fifth and final T20 international.

Anwar

Focus on economic development of Kashmir

Economic losses in Kashmir have run well over a billion dollars since India revoked its autonomy and statehood in August. It’s estimated economic losses

ran into at least Rs 10,000 crore ($1.40 billion) by September, but now exceeded

that. I think that court should appoint an external agency to assess the losses.

Mahmud Qasmi Magdi

Ban on plastic is a right step

The Kerala High Court has insisted that the State and the Travancore Devaswom Board ensure implementation of its July 23, 2018 order pronouncing a complete ban on plastic in Sabarimala and surrounding areas. Sometimes animals eat plastic which results in their death.

Qasmi

Donate organs save lives

Organ donation is not just a humanitarian gesture that keeps a fellow human being alone once you have bid good bye to the world but a priceless gift one can ever present to anybody in need of survival. Organ donation is gaining popularity but still we need a lot more donors for the fact that we are one of the most populated nation in the world and number of people pledging their organs is miniscule.

Religious sentiments prevent people and families to pledge organs which can be used after their death. Facilities and infrastructure too are needed to preserve organs as they need to be removed and stored within a prescribed time to keep them functional. Education too is the need of hour to popularise this humanitarian deed. Popular cine stars and sportsmen are worshipped like idols in our country and they need to pledge their organs for their fan following to do likewise. We are a poverty ridden nation and people in need of money to make both ends meet can even be paid some amount to pledge organs after their death so that helps save many lives.

S.N.Kabra

