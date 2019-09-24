PM Modi more popular in US than President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reception and popularity in Houston, US has even given a nightmare to US President Donald Trump who hitherto thought he was the most powerful political leader in the world. Trump may be the US President but American’s call him a joker and were actually surprised when he was voted to power. He actually happens to be a businessmen but Modi actually works for a social cause and nation building.

Every top political leader including Trump wants to be in Modi’s good books and to be his friend except perhaps Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Modiji may not be academically very qualified but has grass rooted ideas that practically work in nation building. His model of governance is different but affective. He draws inspiration from hard work and honesty which are qualities that don’t fail but succeed in the long run. Indian economy may be on a difficult pitch to bat at the moment but most Indians have faith in their PM to bail them out in the days to come with an match winning knock that should knockout his opponents.

S.N. Kabra.

Onions bring tears to the common man

The price of onions has seen a steep rise in the last few months. Very soon it will reach to Rs 100 a kilo. This will result in kitchen grievances for the households, as the prices are too high for most of the middle-class families to afford. Onions are needed daily for cooking. Without it, we are unable to cook our daily meals.

The government must control inflation and must do something to bring down the price of onions as a relief to the common man.

Jubel D’Cruz

Super-costly cars for ex-Chief Ministers in Uttar Pradesh

After exposure of government-bungalows given to ex Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh (since got vacated following Supreme Court order), another shocking report about ex-Chief Ministers of the state enjoying yet other luxury of super-costly cars at public-expense has appeared when the state-government is reported to cut down budget for a car to be used by ex-Chief Minister from 1.5 crores to now 1 crore. Bitter aspect of unholy luxury came in media when Mercedes car costing more than rupees 1 crore allotted to Mulayam Singh Yadav was to be replaced now with Toyata Prado because state-government reduced entitled car to be valued at maximum rupees 1 crore from earlier rupees 1.5 crore.

But big question is why ex-Chief Ministers are given such undesired luxury at cost of public-exchequer. Even in USA, former President gets half of last-drawn salary as only post-retirement benefit. Better is if Yogi Adityanath government withdraws luxury of cars to ex-Chief Ministers of state to further ease out burden on public-exchequer funded by hard-earned money of tax-payers. Till such luxury is withdrawn, system may be formulated whereby any car purchased by government or any other public-authority may not exceed say rupees 10 lakhs as ex-showroom price so that political rulers and bureaucrats may learn to live in parity with commoners. However exemption may be for Governor and Chief Minister, where also upper limit may be rupees 20 lakh ex-showroom price.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)