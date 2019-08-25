Special attention to top three sectors contributing to Indian economy

Retail-wholesale trade, agriculture and real-estate are the three top-most sectors contributing to Indian economy with respectively 23, 15.7 and 13.5 per cent shares. Union Finance Ministry should concentrate to develop these sectors plugging loopholes of misuse of development.

On-line sale has swallowed retail and wholesale trade creating large unemployment and loss of trade and taxes. Experiment should be made on banning on-line trade or imposing strict restrictions so that consumers may find it advantageous to go to markets rather than on-line purchases.

Data on agriculture is heavily polluted where contribution by agriculture to Indian economy is based on false figures because of large-scale misuse of provision of totally tax-free agricultural-income by ultra-rich persons including also from politics, film-industry and sports. Income-tax cases for last eight years of all those who have declared more than say rupees five or ten lakh as agricultural-income should be scrutinized to nail the culprits who did so to whiten their black money. Since normal farmers do not earn more than rupees five lakh from agriculture (otherwise also non-taxable), provision of tax-free agricultural income should be withdrawn.

Real-estate activities can be encouraged by reducing capital-gain to ten-percent and registration-fees to two-percent abolishing GST which will not only encourage investment in real-estate but also tend to eliminate role of black-money in property-deals thus giving even increased revenue.

Madhu Agrawal

Political pilgrimage of pseudo-secularists not allowed in Kashmir valley

It refers to Administration of Jammu and Kashmir rightly sending back from Srinagar airport back to Delhi a group of pseudo-secularist politicians of some political parties led by former President of largest opposition party in Parliament without allowing to enter the valley. Their political pilgrimage would have been justified in case some similar trip would have been planned by them in the valley in the year 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley after mass-killing of many Kashmiri Pandits.

However, state-Governor also committed a mistake when, though in good gesture, invited Rahul Gandhi to visit the valley to take stock of the situation himself. Only sensible people deserve such types of goodwill gestures sent with a noble intention.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Jaitley’s demise is a shock to the nation

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s demise is a shock to the nation. Arun Jaitley was a genius as a lawyer as well as a financial advisor. 2019 is a sad year for us as we have lost great leaders like Manohar Parrikar, Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj, and now Arun Jaitley. May his soul rest in peace!

Jubel D’Cruz

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)