1 Pathological laboratories should be regulated Presently there is a flood of SMSs on mobile-phones offering a complete package of so many blood-tests further reduced to just Rs 799 that too with facility to collect blood-samples from residences or work-places of desiring ones. But these SMSs do not give details and addresses of laboratories where blood-tests are to be conducted. Either such offers do not come from recognised and government-approved laboratories, or normal pathological laboratories are looting public. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should probe into the matter. Those offering such economical packages should be directed to give details of laboratories in SMSs with compulsion to have a proper website of such laboratories. Union Health Ministry should also develop a software to be compulsorily used by all recognised and approved laboratories including in hospitals, government or private. Every consumer giving samples of blood, urine, stool etc should be given a unique ID and changeable password whereby complete record of tests conducted including done in past may be available from website of the concerned laboratory on click of mouse. A reputed pathological laboratory of Delhi also covering other cities has dual pricing for medical-tests. Charges for ordinary patients are much higher than those having cards of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). At least such dual pricing must not be allowed in health-services including for pathological and biochemical tests including blood-tests. Madhu Agrawal

2 Waris Pathan issuing provocative statements It refers to Waris Pathan following footsteps of Akbaruddin Owaisi by giving highly poisonous and provocative statements challenging non-Muslims in bitter-most words about might of minority Muslim community to overpower non-Muslims. Enough is enough. Fear is being created that India may also one day become Islamic nation if demographic change and such provocative speeches are allowed to be continued. It is high time that India may take tough stand like has been taken by many countries including China, Sri Lanka and Myanmar to keep such fundamentalist elements in control, and to ensure existing demography. Any such tough stand will not be opposed by peace-loving Muslims like in Sri Lanka when Muslim community there whole-heartedly supported Sri Lankan government after strict-most measures were taken to prevent unfortunate future happenings following Easter-bombings on April 21, 2019 by some fundamentalist militants. It is indeed a matter of curiosity why and how government tolerated closing of a road at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, the capital city of India, by some ones opposing a legislation passed by Parliament which in no way affected any Indian citizen of any religion or caste. Subhash Chandra Agrawal