Save public funds by devising economical mode of payment of RTI fees

According to CIC-report presented in Parliament, 13.70 lakh RTI applications were filed only with central public-authorities during the year 2018-19 with the figure not including number of RTI applications filed with state public-authorities.

There is huge spent of public-funds and man-hours on handling postal-orders by postal-department, banking-system and public-authorities receiving RTI applications since postal-orders are most common mode of payment of RTI fees. Postal-department alone according to an RTI response must be spending about Rs 50 on postal-order of Rs 10 submitted as RTI fees. Spending by banking-system and public-authorities may be even more establishing that crores of rupees are spent on receiving RTI fees through postal-orders.

This amount can and must be saved by introducing RTI stamps in denominations of Rs 2, 10 and 50 like the ones existed for payment of licence fees for TV and radio sets in past. This will also take care of payment of copying-charges in fraction of Rs 10 as postal-orders below Rs 10 are since discontinued.

Madhu Agrawal

Day night test a huge success

The Indian cricket team has excellently come out with flying colours in their first ever pink ball day night test match not only winning it by a huge margin but also setting a record by becoming the first team to register four consecutive test wins by an innings margin. A record number of fans present to watch the longer format of the game in a new garb goes to show that day night test matches are here to stay and the cricket loving nation has welcomed it with open hands. When the path breaking decision and declaration was made by the new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to have a pink ball test many eyebrows raised doubts whether it would turn successful. The Kolkata D/N test proved that Sourav’s decision has turned cent per cent successful. The BCCI president has also promised to take the pink ball game to all parts of the nation and in a way revive test cricket. Sourav has rescued test cricket from fading just as he had led our Indian team to victories in so many tournaments as a flamboyant batsman and a valiant captain. Kudos to the BCCI president, the Indian team and thanks to team Bangladesh for accepting the invitation to play the pink ball test.

M Pradyu

Sabarimala Temple row

The Sabarimala temple row in Kerala is unfortunate as women are not allowed to enter the temple to pray by citing certain traditions and beliefs. With the Supreme Court all set to review its own verdict, one cannot help but wonder how liberal the Catholic Church is as it allows not only women but people of all faiths and communities to enter. Women deserve respect and should be given their due place in society.

Jubel D’Cruz

