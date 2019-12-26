A tribute to Atalji

Kudos to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for dedicating two remarkable public welfare and utility schemes in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the great leaders 95th birth anniversary. The projects – one connected to ground water and the other easing transportation, enhancing tourism and national security are truly milestones in our nation’s progress. Both the schemes have been named after the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee one of the greatest visionary leader the country has seen.

The Atal Bhujal Yojana, a scheme aimed at improving groundwater management will help in supplying water to every house hold. Prime Minister said the issue of water was very close to Atalji’s heart.

Under Atal Bhujal scheme, the government will promote Panchayat led ground water management and behavioural change with primary focus on demand side management. The central government scheme stresses on the need to use technology to prevent wastage of water in various spheres, including agriculture. The Union Cabinet had approved Rs 6,000 crore for the implementation of the scheme over a period of five years. The scheme aims to improve ground water management through community participation in seven states. With rapid growth in industrialisation and urbanisation it has become a must to manage ground water in a diligent and technical way. The PM also named Rohtang passageway as Atal Tunnel to mark the 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister.

The decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 03, 2000 when late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. The foundation stone for the access road to the south end of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002. The 8.8-kilometre Rohtang Pass tunnel is the world’s longest tunnel which is above an altitude of 3,000 metres .The tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres and save crores of rupees in transport costs. It has world class amenities and will be one of the safest tunnel to travel. Besides enhancing tourism influx it will also enhance national security transportation.

Yet another petal falls off the Lotus

BJP is dethroned in Jharkhand after losing Maharashtra only a few days back. NDA led by BJP won the Parliamentary elections a few months back with ease but local factors dominate State elections and clearly people are unhappy at the ground level as the policies enacted by the Centre are either not followed at the State level or not understood by the people.

Jharkhand debacle means a jolt for the BJP in Rajya Sabha which means GST and other reforms cannot be carried out smoothly. Prime Minister undoubtedly need to rethink on many policies that affect the common citizens who are least concerned on international matters where Modi’s focus has been all this while and it is the bread and butter apart from a shelter over their head which affects people primarily. Time to nurture the Lotus for PM Modi as new petals would re-emerge if efforts are taken to nourish the aspirations of the citizens in the days to come.

BJP loses power in five states

The BJP has lost power in five States since last year as an alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal crossed the half-way mark when votes of the Jharkhand Assembly election were counted on. BJP lost power in the fifth state within a year despite thundering win in Lok Sabha polls. Leaders blame lack of allies, unpopular chief minister and local issues.

