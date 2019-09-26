Banking frauds have become common

Is our money safe in the bank is a million dollar question that comes to everybody’s mind after RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank. Government wants every citizen to have a bank account and encouraging digital transactions but is the banking infrastructure in place to safeguard people’s hard earned savings which gets deposited in Banks and FD’s is confusing scenario which is puzzling for all of us when banks are going bust at regular intervals.

Banking frauds has become common as people’s hard earned money is lent to fraudsters who enjoy an elite lifestyle with people’s money. The likes of Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi as well as many industrialists including Anil Ambani in India are living luxuriously while people with savings in banks struggle to make both ends meet when RBI puts restrictions on banks to just withdraw Rs.1000 which is a joke. Government should punish the guilty and not the poor and the elderly. Governance in India has failed and we are heading towards a banana republic if no action is taken to protect citizens by punishing the guilty.

S.N. Kabra

Newly designed portal www.pgportal.gov.in not working properly

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (Government of India) has on September 25, 2019 introduced a new-designed version of www.pgportal.gov.in for lodging complaints about listed public-authorities in the option-list, but only with cosmetic changes. But the new-designed portal is not working properly because option-list of listed public-authorities is not appearing. The department should immediately resolve the problem.

This portal should be made more user-friendly by auto-emailing responses on lodged complaints without requiring to visit the portal to know the response. Bar on special characters used in posted submissions should be removed for ease of commoners not having much knowledge of internet and typing. This portal should restore resolution of suggestions posted on the portal as was in initial days of launch of the portal, to make members of public important part of governance-system like the system exists on similar portal on website of Prime Minister.

Since submissions posted at portal www.helpline.rb.nic.in at President-website get auto-transferred to Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, duplication of having same or similar portal at President-website should be removed. Otherwise also very few submissions are posted at www.helpline.rb.nic.in. Instead it should be made compulsory for every public-authority to have similar portals to minimize time in electronic-transfer of posted submissions to concerned public-authorities.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)