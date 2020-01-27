Letters to the Editor: 27 January, 2020

1 Uddhav Thackeray deserves sufficient time to prove himself

Uddhav Thackeray is heading a coalition government of three major parties and he became Chief Minister of Maharashtra after a long drawn battle to come to power. We need to give him sufficient time before scrutinizing his work minutely. He is a seasoned politician though he did not hold public office before becoming CM. He seems to be making the right noise as far as policy decisions are concerned and opposition too should support his decisions which they think are right and criticize if he strays the path.

His son Aaditya Thackeray who is a minister in his cabinet seems to be making the right moves and his decision to keep malls open 24×7 has truly given Mumbai an international status. Promoting tourism too is appreciable and I am sure the young crowd is impressed by his work. Coalition government works on common minimum programme and hope the State has a stable government as we can ill afford mid-term polls which costs a lot of money.

S.N.Kabra