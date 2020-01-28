Letters to the Editor: 28 January, 2020

1 Alappuzha houseboat accident

It was just a few days ago that in a shocking tragedy eight tourists from Kerala died in a mountain resort in Nepal due to asphyxiation caused from carbon monoxide leakage from a room heater. Now in a really shocking incident a house boat in the backwaters of Alappuzha got on fire and sank but timely intervention of the local boatsmen and people nearby a major tragedy was averted as all the tourists were rescued. Thirteen tourists from Kannur district, including a six-month-old baby, had a miraculous escape from the houseboat that was engulfed in the fire near the popular tourism destination Pathiramanal in Kerala’s Alappuzha district.

As the accident happened in the shallow area of the backwaters around Pathiramanal the boat crew immediately took measures to see that all the tourists including women and children were rescued and they were put on a sandbar. The whole house boat was gutted in the blaze. Even though some people jumped into the water they were rescued by a passenger boat.

This incident once again shows that life of tourists are not safe and those stakeholders including agents, department and concerned authorities don’t learn any lesson from tragedies. What they want is more and more income and in the long run tourist’s life are put at risk. Primary investigations point to short circuit being the cause of the fire. Here too like the Nepal tragedy carelessness, negligence and ignorance is the cause of such an accident. It’s really sad that those connected to tourism directly or indirectly turn irresponsible and put the life of people at risk.

House boats are a major attraction in the backwaters but whether these are maintained properly and whether proper inspections are done are questions that need answers and immediate attention. Just a few days ago another houseboat was completely gutted in a fire at Marthadam backwaters near Kuttanad. The tourists jumped out of the boat and saved their lives. Tourism is a sector that fetch good money but when the motto of those in this field and those connected to the department is only wooing the travellers for quick bucks forgetting all safety norms and regulations then our tourist destinations may turn into danger destinations killing innocent travellers.

M Pradyu