DoPT should revise fees for lectures with provision of GST added

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) fixed a fees of Rs 4000 for lectures in conducting workshops for government-staff on various aspects including on handling applications filed under Right-To-Information Act. Surprisingly there is no provision of adding Goods and service Tax (GST) which is presently 18-per cent on this amount fixed long back thus practically further reducing the fees to just Rs 3390 for those coming under GST network.

DoPT should not only upgrade the fees reasonably, but also direct all departments, ministries and others to compulsorily add GST to newly fixed amount for those coming under GST network.

Many departments and ministries spend exorbitantly to hire taxis for pick-up and dropping the persons delivering lectures, where these taxis are paid for running empty for each of the two trips apart from paying waiting-charges. System should be to pay some fixed amount as conveyance-charge for those desiring to come at their own. Same system should also be applicable for radio and TV networks under public-sector.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Drop criminal charges against Aarey protestors

The 29 Aarey protesters who were arrested on October 4 and 5, 2019 and slapped with criminal charges by the Mumbai police under various sections are not criminals nor are they rioters. They were only peaceful protesters doing their duty to protect the environment from being damaged. Most of them arrested were college students who have only raised their voices to protect the environment from being damaged. The criminal charges slapped against them under various sections should be withdrawn immediately as they will not be able to apply for a job nor renew their passports or apply for a new one.

Jubel D’Cruz

Revamping of Duleep trophy tournament

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has come forward with some excellent suggestions regarding the way in which Duleep Trophy should be conducted. He has requested the BCCI President and his one time co-player Sourav Ganguly, to go for a revamp in the method of conducting the trophy. Tendulkar has suggested that the trophy must be conducted immediately after the Ranji trophy final. The Master blaster has openly commented that players playing in the Duleep Trophy tournament focus only on their performance and they do so only to get selected for the elite tournaments like IPL and international ones. Once these individuals are selected most often they forget about team game and as a result they turn out to be hopeless and flop cricketers in the bigger tournaments.

The maestro feels that team bonding is missing from the four-day tournament and a remedy to this is to bring in the Ranji Trophy semifinalists along with two teams of promising Under-19 and U-23 players. According to Tendulkar the top-four Ranji teams and two more teams in the tournament with individuals,who really have the passion to play good cricket will help show case the talent of all the players and thereby give a vigour to the game. Young players under 19 and under 23 will get an exposure to learn and perform good cricket besides also getting a chance to bond with highly skilled players giving everyone a chance to do their best on the field. This will definitely bring in the team spirit that is nowadays missing in cricket.

M Pradyu

Permanent commission for women in armed forces

Apex court’s decision to grant permanent commission for women in armed forces is an appreciable step that will give a wonderful opportunity to the girls who are passionate to serve the nation and protect the soil from evil eyes enemies with grey dress. This will increase their confidence level and keep them away from insecure feelings.

MD Niyaz Qasmi

