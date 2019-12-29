Modi and Amit Shah trying to divide India

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) holds a mirror to today’s India. It goes against the principle of equality unambiguously affirmed in the Constitution. Phrases such as ‘reasonable’ and ‘intelligible differentia’ cannot rationalise a blatantly discriminatory law which shakes the foundation of India as a secular democracy.

People of all castes and communities have lived in India since generations. Why are our political parties always trying to divide India on the basis of religion?

Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are only trying to divide the country on communal grounds causing confusion in the minds of people.

Jubel D’Cruz

Saki Naka fire

At a time when foam tenders were on the job, huge fire broke out in the chemical godowns in Saki Naka causing extensive damage to the property. These godowns were operating illegally and most were ground plus one and two tier structures. In these cramped areas, giving license for such a unit is illegal and thus far there is no fire audit as well. Since the toxic waste was passing through the drainage, there was further danger of fire spreading. Since the fire was so massive, it was obvious that there was no fire safety measures and that caused extensive damage. It is high time such units license need not be renewed in the public interest and shifted to far off places to avoid such major fire within the city limits.

Nikhil Akhilesh Krishna

Incentivize passengers for carrying PDF based e-ticket

Airlines should incentivize passengers for carrying PDF based e-ticket

An airline’s e-ticket is printed with PNR number of the traveling passengers consisiting of complete journey details. The bonadife passenger’s entry into the airport’s check-in area is verified by the security personnel at the departure gates. On production of valid identification proof and an e-ticket, passenger is then allowed to proceed to check in counter.

It is given to understand that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has allowed the passengers to carry the PDF version of e-tickets on laptops/smartphone/tabs etc. as a valid travel authority with original id proof to enter the airport. Such a facility has enabled many passengers and airlines to save on paper otherwise used extensively to print e-tickets. But owing to lack of awareness, many airline passengers still rely on paper based e-tickets instead of soft copy of e-tickets which is otherwise highly unnecessary leading to wastage of paper.

Thus an extensive awareness is necessary to do away with paper based e-tickets completely. Airline carriers should otherwise incentivize the passengers to carry PDF based e-tickets instead of paper based e-tickets. Airline organizations such as CAPA, ICAO, ACI, IATA etc. should extensively engage to promote the use of PDF based e-tickets for domestic travel and thus contribute substantially for a paper-free airline ticketing eco system.

Varun Dambal

Standardize consumables in car-industry

Too many variants of any car-model confuse customers. There may be just two variants apart from the third with automatic gears, one basic Lx for economy customers and the other Vx with all company-fitted extra accessories and luxuries for affording customers. There is no sense in having too many confusing variants like Lx, Lxi, Vx, Vxi for same model. India being biggest consumer-market amongst nations with free economy, it has certainly power to dictate its consumer-friendly terms for global market-leaders collaborating car-manufacture in India.

Union government should induce standardization of common accessories like tyres and batteries so that same parts may be used in different models of cars produced by various car-manufacturers. It will heavily bring down cost of consumables through their bumper production in extra large numbers in some limited sizes and specifications. It can be achieved by merging some nearing sizes and specifications. Such guidelines though also mentioned in auto-policy of Union government, are never followed in actual practice.

Madhu Agrawal

Curtains down for Leander Paes’s career

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes announced that he will bring the curtains down on his illustrious career in 2020, which will be his farewell season on the Pro-circuit. His cupboard overflowing with hundreds of trophies, that include 18 Grand Slam doubles titles, the 46-year-old has been enduring a lean patch for some time. Leander Paes, who is the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup with 44 wins, recently dropped out of top-100 for the first time in 19 years. Paes should develop a good tennis academy in Bengal to nurture future tennis players. Both Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi pair were the excellent in doubles in all grand slams. It is better to quit when people ask why?

Anandambal Subbu

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)