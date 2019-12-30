How India can become a developed nation in the coming years

Not sure if I can fulfill this promise but my New Year Resolution is to be off social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter which though entertaining are a waste of time as meaningless messages gets forwarded all the time across the country. It consumes a lot of precious time which otherwise could be utilised for productive purposes in a more meaningful manner that is beneficial both mentally, physically and financially which ultimately leads to peace and happiness.

Community events are mostly for popularity purposes and hope they are done anonymously for the welfare of the people than for propaganda. My city of Mumbai is dug up for one purpose or the other throughout the year be it for metro or other infrastructure projects and I hope there is better coordination in the coming year where agencies work in tandem to finish projects in the set timeline. The controversy on CAA, NRC, NPR has sidelined real issues facing the country like unemployment, inflation, increasing crime and one hopes better sense prevail and economic development is back on top of the agenda which would ultimately determine the prosperity of not just the citizens but the progress of our nation!

The world is going through recession as well as economic slowdown and India is no exception. Starvation deaths and crimes are on the rise and government needs to concentrate on the burning issues facing the country than diverting people’s attention by bringing controversial bills like CAA, NCR and NPR in the forefront. Wishing the readers of Afternoon Voice and the entire desk at the publication house a very Happy and Prosperous New Year.

The New Year celebration in India

The New Year signifies that the time has arrived to bid farewell to the by-gone year and to welcome the New Year. Traditionally, the New Year was celebrated on the first of March every year. However, this day was switched to January 1st as it is considered to have more religious significance. With the growth of the western culture across the globe, New Year’s Day on January 1st in the Gregorian calendar has been one of India’s many celebrations. There are different opinions as to when New Year’s Day that falls on January 1st in the Gregorian calendar was first celebrated in India. Some say that it was observed when the British colonized India while others say that its popularity bloomed only after the 1940s.

It is important to note that different calendars are used among different groups in India so the New Year is celebrated at different times, based when it is marked in these calendars. This article is about New Year’s Day in the Gregorian calendar, which is celebrated worldwide and falls on January 1st.

People in all parts of India dress colorfully and indulge in fun filled activities such as singing, playing games, dancing, and attending parties. Night clubs, movie theatres, resorts, restaurants and amusement parks are filled with people of all ages.

People greet and wish each other Happy New Year. Exchanging messages, greeting cards and gifts are part and parcel of the New Year celebration. The media covers many New Year events which are showcased on prime channels for most of the day. People who decide to stay indoors resort to these New Year shows for entertainment and fun. The age-old tradition of planning new resolutions for the coming year is a common sight. A few of the most popular resolutions include losing weight, developing good habits, and working hard.

Larger cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai organise live concerts which are attended by Bollywood stars and other well-known personalities. Large crowds gather to attend such shows, while some individuals prefer to celebrate with their close friends and family members. The fun filled occasion is considered a great opportunity to get closer to the loved ones in your life and to revive contact with lost friends.

A part of these celebrations, events, and happiness the New Year brings a lot of responsibilities for every one as it becomes importants to recognise the special symbolism this holiday brings with it. It is a time of new beginning and fresh starts because a lot can happen in a year and between the good, the bad and the ugly, this time seem like an understatement for most.

New Year gifting tradition

The tradition of giving and receiving gifts is an integral part of every festival. And so it is with New Year’s Day. New Year’s Day is an occasion when we give gifts to our family members, friends and relatives and make their New Year begin on a sweet note.

But do you know how the tradition of gift-giving became associated with the New Year celebrations? The tradition has its roots from earlier times. Today, every country has adopted this tradition of gifting. It is believed that this tradition is the best way to heal up our sour relationships with people and develop a feeling of togetherness and love for people whom we care.

The Magi were wise men and their gifts were emblematic of tribute, worship and death — of Christ considered as king, God and the sacrificial victim. The Magi was regarded as the pioneer in gift-giving tradition following the birth of Jesus. But in Europe it is sometimes said to have been prevalent even before Jesus was born. In France, Switzerland, Russia and Greece, bartering of presents was in vogue even before Jesus’ birth. However, it can certainly be said that the tradition got a new significance and that too a religious one with the Magi who presented their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the Christ Child at his stable in Bethlehem 2019 years ago.

