Motor man rescues youth

It is a matter of great relief that a motor man applied speed break to save a man from committing suicide. In a fast world such a sympathetic approach calls for appreciation. The Mankhurd- Vashi line is a sensitive area and more recently a motorman was hit by a stone and now a motorman saving a life goes well with his humility and displayed human consideration. We should honour the motorman who saved a precious life of a young man at an age of 18 and at the same time compensate the man, who got injured in an act of stone throwing. It is indeed a striking contrast of the two sides of an act of bravery and the suffering of a man doing public service.

Anandambal Subbu

Ragging is no reason for suicide

The death of Aniket Patil and Dr Payal Tadvi who both committed suicide in recent times after they were targeted by their own colleagues for racial discrimination speaks poorly of our education system. Institutes of learning should not be misused or abused in a manner that forces fellow human beings to end their lives.

Counselling at schools, colleges and post graduation courses is the need of the hour. Suicidal thoughts can be minimised if the mindset of people is made stronger by psychological learning. Penalties and penalization too would go a long way in reducing ragging that should have no place in our education system. Government should consider it a challenge to end ragging totally so that suicides cases never get heard in future.

S.N. Kabra

Pipeline burst responsible for T-2 terminal flooding

Adding to the disaster of monsoon rains, pipeline burst led to additional flooding inside T-2 terminal of the Mumbai airport, thus delaying nearly 400 flights. This is happening during monsoon season and no permanent solution is arrived in solving the problem. Again Navi Mumbai airport project is taking unduly long time. Further the proposed airport is also located in a marshy land and face similar problems as well. It is time to have a rational thinking and logistic approach in dealing with the airport issues. Already airlines industry is suffering and such delays in commercial capital add salt to the wound.

Akhilesh Krishnan

Right step by govt to bring Mother diary under RTI Act

It refers to reply in Parliament by government that it has advised National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to abide by CIC-decision April 15, 2011 upheld by single-bench of Delhi High Court by its order dated February 2, 2015 to bring Mother Dairy under RTI Act. Presently Mother Dairy has filed an appeal at Division Bench of Delhi High Court. Rather all NDDB subsidiaries should be covered under RTI Act. Most people and even public-authorities are unaware of the fact that NDDB has to provide information about its subsidiaries including Mother Dairy under section 2(f) of RTI Act with NDDB being the regulatory body for its subsidiaries.

Best is to put all Public-Private-Partnerships PPPs, sports-bodies, cooperative-societies and other such bodies affecting lives of millions to be directly under RTI Act to effectively check massive misuse of public-funds by their office-bearers. It is necessary because all such bodies approach High Courts to obtain ex-party stay-orders on CIC-verdicts declaring them under RTI Act. Retired Chief Information Commission RK Mathur in a CIC-verdict noted that Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is not a public-authority under RTI Act even though four million candidates appear every year for examinations conducted by it.

Co-operative giant IFFCO through which annual fertiliser-subsidy of rupees thousands of crores is routed gifted prime-properties worth rupees hundreds of crores in New Delhi to its office-bearers with even Comptroller and Auditor General report pointing out massive irregularities in functioning of IFFCO.

BCCI challenged CIC-verdict ordering it as public-authority under RTI Act at Madras High Court despite Union Ministry of Sports supporting CIC-verdict in this respect. It is noteworthy that even Law Commission on being approached by central government subsequent to Supreme Court directions, opined in favour of BCCI to be under purview of RTI Act.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

