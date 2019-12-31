Happy New Year 2020 to Afternoon Voice

Happy New Year, Afternoon Voice. It’s my immense pleasure, indeed, to greet and complement all the readers, contributors and the entire editorial team. While I abundantly enjoyed the last 12 months in my reading and writing interactive experience with your informed publication, I fondly look forward to the next 12.

Though I have not made any resolutions to “write”, the habit has been embedded in to me, thanks to the support and encouragement given by publications like Afternoon Voice. This is a clear, win-win-win situation. Yes, the reader, the writer and the publication! Remember, in the process, such publications have also copiously upheld the freedom of speech and expression.

Civilisations around the world have been celebrating the start of each year for at least four millennia. Common traditions include attending parties, eating special New Year’s foods, making resolutions for the New Year and watching firework displays.

At the strike of the midnight, a big thunderous cheer goes up, bottles are uncorked and the wine gushes out and some people drink like crabs, only to return home in a drowsy state. Next morning, instead of starting the first day of the New Year happily and with bubbling enthusiasm, one gets up with hangover only to find that nothing changed outside except his/her physical and mental state due to overindulging in stupid revelry.

Will 2020 be different from 2019? A section of the humanity believes that frenzied celebrations would not suffice. The lives of people do not change with the New Year dawn which already dawned and faded 2019 times. The truth of the matter: Be the change you wish to see.

Why big resolutions? Why not resolve to be kind with everyone? Charity begins at home, let the first beneficiary of your resolve be your family members, wife, children… Begin exercise, practice meditation or encourage greenery. These acts look small, but they have lasting impact and liven up people around you.

Keep the smile, leave the tear, Happy New year.

C.S. Krishnamurthy

Looking forward to New Year with lot of hope and promise

The year was eventful in more sense than one. Our cricket Team not winning the ODI world cup in England was the biggest disappointment of the year as we were favourites to win the tournament. Hitting Pakistan where it hurts was the biggest victory for our nation and lethal strikes by entering their territory did silence our hostile neighbours which today has been destroyed both economically, financially and on every parameter as they beg for survival. Abolishing Triple Talaq and removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was victory of humanity as all citizens of the country now enjoy equal rights which is noteworthy.

There were minor setbacks as violence was witnessed on CAA, NRC as well as NPR but I am sure the fire will die down in 2020 as people understand their importance. Economy has slowed down, inflation is on the rise and so is unemployment but the New Year 2020 brings in hope and here is wishing all esteemed readers of your publication a very Happy and Prosperous New Year!

S.N.Kabra

Celebrate Children’s Day on December 26

It refers to logical idea given to Prime Minister by Parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari to celebrate 26th December rather than 14th November as Children Day in memory of minor sons Fathe singh and Jorawar Singh of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh ji. These two brave boys were martyred on 26th December in Sirhind (Punjab) while defending the religion.

Remembering sacrifices of these brave children by observing Bal Diwas on the day of their martyrdom will be a source of inspiration for children across the country. Already there is a flood of institutions, events and awards named after Nehru-Gandhi family. It is for Congress to come forward to favour the idea in interest of children of country so that they may also be motivated by great sacrifice done by two minors Fateh Singh and Jorawar Singh.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)