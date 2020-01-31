Letters to the Editor: 31 January, 2020

1 Mobile thefts on the prowl

Your issue featuring mobile thefts made for an interesting reading. This reminds me of an incident that happened years ago when I may be around 16-17 years. A few of us were going to Cooperage to watch an interesting football match. We were standing by the door.

Our train must have reached Grant Road when a few people (all looking as ruffians) got in. The train started. A few minutes later we saw some brisk activity going on inside the compartment we were in. A guy among the gang had pick pocketed a purse of a commuter who was waiting to alight at the Charni Road station. The gentleman felt that something was happening to him and he started searching his pant. His purse was gone. He raised an alarm. The guy who had picked the purse got into action and flung the purse farther away where one of his accomplices was standing. Soon as the train entered the station, the guy with the purse jumped out. When most of the people moved towards him to catch him, the guy who had flicked the purse jumped out too. Within no time, both of them were out of sight. So the people were gone and so was the purse.

Another thing I didn’t find mention in your story was a lot of mobile thefts happening between Bandra and Mahim. What happens is soon as the sun sets down, ruffians from Bandra (E) come through the mangroves and stand near the train line on which the Borivali/Andheri-Churchgate train passes. Most of the time one can see a young boy or a girl standing by the door and talking to someone. Soon as these people come on sight, these people standing by the tracks hit those standing by the side by a stick on their hands. And down goes the mobile. Even if one pulls the chain, by the time the train halts the ruffians escape. And there ends the matter.

Ashish Mitra