Don’t treat women as sex objects

It’s a pity that Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar, Punjab was not arrested and put behind bars for raping a nun from a Kerala convent thirteen times between 2014 and 2016. This clearly proves that he has bribed the police with the money he has. These days, women are treated like sex objects for men to play with. If you have the money you can get away with the crime you have committed these days.

Jubel D’Cruz

Kudos to Imran Khan

Not sure if it is another ‘Yorker’ from the Pakistan Prime Minister but Imran Khan’s candid admission that 40000 armed terrorist does operate from their shores deserve applause as he is the first PM from that country to admit it. It pays to talk with a sportsman PM and Imran Khan has certainly sent an olive leaf to PM Modi as far as peace dialogues between Indo-Pak are concerned or for that matter of a possible solution on Kashmir imbroglio goes. Pakistan is a bankrupt nation and Imran knows about India’s importance to them as a friend in need is a friend indeed, more so if it is your next door neighbour.

Pakistan is a terrorist nation and Imran Khan faces a lot of challenges from his own people. But peace is a universal language of brotherhood and humanity which needs to be respected by all. Mere assurances are no guarantee and Imran Khan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav and set the ball rolling as far as future peace talks with India goes. Hope it is not a ‘googly’ from the world cup winning captain and he is indeed serious to strike a peace deal with India.

S.N. Kabra

Review security cover offered to politicians

A totally impartial review of security-cover to politicians has been done perhaps for the first time in Indian political system with security-cover cut even for many BJP and RSS leaders. This is why no one from opposition could cry over cut in status-symbol of security-cover available to many in opposition including former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

But still more is required when unnecessary security-cover still continues for several former political heavyweights including like Mulayam Singh Yadav. Union Home Ministry should have a further review of security-cover available to politicians with security either removed or reduced to bare minimum for leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Thought should also be given for reducing heavy expenses in security-cover presently separately available for each of the three member of family of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Undoubtedly threat-perception to lives of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi should not be overlooked. But huge funds can be saved if these three are provided government-accommodation in one single complex though separately rather than in three separate government-bungalows far away from each other.

Madhu Agrawal

Triple Talaq bill passed in Rajya Sabha

Hats off for the Modi government for passing Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill) 2019 in Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties are politicizing this issue for their own advantage. It is a bold move by the NDA government. Great job and proved that woman have her right and it does not depend upon her religion and this is true secularism. Let us hope that all political parties will rise above politics and dispense justice to these women folk. A right step by the Union cabinet to protect the dignity of Muslim ladies who often got harassed mentally and physically by such instant practices

Calicut Krishnan Ramani

Unnao rape case

The Unnao rape case is one where the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister must ensure justice. The prime accused is an MLA from the BJP, the party in power. CM Yogi Adityanath has done nothing to restore people’s faith when it comes to maintaining law and order. Civilised societies cannot allow the fathers of rape survivors to die in mysterious circumstances or have the survivors meeting with a suspicious accident. Kuldeep Sengar is an embarrassment for the BJP.

Satish Rohankar

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)