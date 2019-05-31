Take stringent action to curb ragging

The death of Dr Payal Tadvi a second-year resident doctor of BYL Nair Hospital on May 22, 2019, needs to be thoroughly investigated and the three doctors responsible for her suicide should be severely punished. Ragging in universities and colleges has withstood bitter opposition but its prevalence cannot justify its continuance. Just in the name of fun, the senior students assault freshers physically. Every year they come up with new methods to harass the newcomers.

Raggers derive vicious pleasure out of the suffering of others. The freshers have to serve their seniors and have to dance to the tune of their tormentors. Is it not a sad beginning for them?

Despite the fact that the colleges have banned ragging which often results in untoward incidents including death, it has perpetrated with impunity. In a sophisticated society, particularly in educational institutions, such acts tarnish their image. Ragging cannot be justified by calling it just fun because any pleasure derived out of the other’s sufferings is the devil’s pleasure. The concerned authorities should take a strict step to check this inhuman practice.

Jubel D’Cruz

Ragging which leads to suicide deaths is murder

Ragging was fun in the days of yore when it was done innocently as a part of the introduction between juniors and seniors. But ragging in today’s times of modern era which pushes students to commit suicide is murder and those indulging in such acts cannot be pardoned. Ragging is banned in many educational institutions and the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi after casteist slurring reopens the debate on ragging which deserves a serious debate to end this menace.

Schools, colleges and hostels are for studies where students make their careers. Ragging incidents should not be tolerated and the government should not wait for more students to end their lives before stringent action is taken against such a crime. Dr Payal Tadvi’s death has shocked the city of Mumbai which one believed was peaceful. Those responsible for her death should be charged with murder. Also, casteist bullying in today’s era where everybody irrespective of caste and creed is treated equally does not deserve pardoning and punish the criminals in a manner that it acts as a lesson for all in future!

S.N. Kabra

New govt should push important bills urgently

People have given an absolute and clear mandate to ruling BJP to go ahead with many important reformative bills. New government should push all bills including abolition of article 370 and 35A of the Constitution, implementing two-child norms in a family, women-reservation, massive but consolidated poll-reforms including simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state-assemblies and many other such bills which were till now deferred either in wait of never-to-be achieved consensus or ruling BJP lacking majority in Rajya Sabha.

Opposition parties are not likely to oppose such bills in fear of further dilution of their already largely-squeezed base amongst masses. Any opposition of these bills will further expose opposing parties and in turn further vote-gain for BJP in any next elections including for state-assemblies. Even if new government presently fails to get required support to these bills in Rajya Sabha, these can be pushed later after BJP with its other NDA allies gets absolute majority in Rajya Sabha.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

