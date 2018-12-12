Kudos to Mary Kom

This is a very proud moment for all Indians as Mary Kom created history and shook the record books with an unprecedented sixth title. She became the most successful boxer in the history of Women’s World Championship. It is like miracle that despite suffering from diarrhoea, Mary outclassed Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the women’s 48 kg light flyweight final of the Women’s World Championships, at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, to clinch the historic gold. My heartiest felicitations for Mary Kom on creating history for the nation and being an inspiration for all youngsters; boys and girls, who are indulged in sports. She deserved it. Kudos to her exceptional talent and performance. Bravo.

– QB Malik

We must respect the Supreme Court

Once again stirring the Ram Mandir pot, Rajya Sabha member of Maharashtra and spokesperson of Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut, exhorted the Hindu community to violate the law and order and take it in their hand. He said, “We demolished Babri Masjid in 17 minutes, how much time it does take to enact the law for the Ram Temple?” This unnecessary statement came just two days before the grand gathering at Ayodhya and it looks like an irresponsible statement from a leader which might spread violence all over the country. Why he is violating law and order by these types of controversial statements? Why are the BJP, VHP, SHS’s leaders and many other Hindu organisations in such a hurry to construct the Ram Temple? Why they can’t wait for the verdict of SC? Why do they want the ordinances for Temple to come out, while the case is still under process? Why do they always remember Ram just before the election? Why has Ram become the Toll of winning elections? It is crystal clear that they are playing their political game using religious sentiments and emotions of common Indians. Therefore, SC should take severer steps against these sorts of controversial leaders and the parties must accept it, if they have faith in the Indian Constitution and its judiciary.

– Salman Shakeel

Lessons from election-results

The winning of many party-rebels in recently held elections to the five state-assemblies, the ever-increasing vote-share of NOTA, the strong factionalism in winning party in Hindi-heartland and the necessity of costly by-elections because of the candidates winning from dual constituencies call for urgent poll-reforms to be implemented before 2019-elections to Lok Sabha.

A candidate must not be allowed to contest for more than one seat. Rather a sitting MP or MLA must first resign from earlier seat before filing nomination for the other. NOTA should be converted into Right-To-Reject where all candidates getting votes less than NOTA may be barred for life-time from contesting any election. In case of NOTA winning elections, re-election may be held but with a rider to disable the NOTA button to avoid chains of by-elections caused due to NOTA winning every time.

To tackle factionalism in winning parties, Chief Ministers should be elected by secret and compulsory votes of all MLAs through EVMs on nominations filed by at least 34-percent MLAs. Any such elected Chief Minister may only be removed by same process but with compulsion of naming alternate leader in the same motion. Such an elected Chief Minister will be able to have cordial relations with opposition in running the House-proceedings.

– Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Ambanis deserve full compliments

At a time when rich, elite celebrities and personalities in India are exhibiting their richness by going for marriage-celebrations outside in India like Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas — both couples performing marriage in Italy, wealthiest Indian Mukesh Ambani chose to celebrate the marriage of his daughter in India. Earlier, several other rich Indian industrialists also celebrated marriages of their children in foreign countries, even by taking along a full fleet of cooks there to prepare Indian food.

Being rich is not bad, but the exhibition of richness by draining out Indian money for celebrations outside the country is not good. Time has come to impose a marriage-tax for mega-budgeted marriages with an additional surcharge if such marriages are performed outside the country.

Extra-rich persons can also be encouraged to commemorate family functions by setting up public-utility institutions like schools, colleges or hospitals rather than racing for mega-expenses in private functions. Such commemorative-institutions can be blessed and graced with being presence of VVIPs and celebrities. Amitabh Bachchan made a smart beginning by laying foundation-stone in name of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a women’s college in the backward Daultapur (Barabanki) of UP on January 27, 2008, to commemorate such an occasion.

– Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the authors in the article are his/her own.)