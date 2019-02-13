East-Indian Marathi language Mass

Since the East Indians are the original inhabitants of Mumbai, it’s high time that the Catholic Church celebrated the Holy Mass in the East Indian Marathi dialect. When masses in Mumbai can be celebrated in Hindi, Marathi, Konkani, Malayalam, and Tamil, why can’t East Indian Marathi mass be celebrated too for the benefit of the East Indians who cannot speak or understand English? I hope the church gives a thought on it.

Jubel D’Cruz

Declare February 14 as ‘Matru-Pitru Pujan Din’!

Easy access to the internet has brought the world close and consequently, wrong practices followed in other parts of the world also are started being adopted in India. Gay-relationship, live-in relationship, sunburn festival are some of the fruits of the same. Various ‘Days’ celebrated in the name of Valentine Day, are not celebrated just in cities; but they are also celebrated in schools and colleges in the rural areas. It is a known fact, that these ‘Days’ have been created by companies manufacturing gift-items for increasing their sales and profits. Indian youth drowned in a stupor of love, however, feels proud to empty his pocket on buying gifts. Many countries have imposed a ban on celebration of Valentine Day as it was realised that such celebration was encouraging materialism and perversions, but its celebration in our country is increasing day by day. Citizens, who are staunch supporters of Indian culture, have started demanding that February 14 should be celebrated as ‘Matru-Pitru Pujan Din’; but the government doesn’t seem to give any positive response to them. The family system like in India doesn’t exist anywhere in the world. Mother and father keep families bonded together. It is impossible to repay their debt but by paying obeisance to them at least on one day, it is possible to pay gratitude to them. If February 14 is celebrated as ‘Matru-Pitru-Pujan Day’, it will automatically reduce the importance of Valentine Day and it will help youth to increase respect towards parents. Owing to PM Narendra Modi’s efforts, ‘United Nations’ Organisation’ decided to celebrate June 21 as ‘International Yoga Day’. Now, by declaring February 14 as ‘National Matru-Pitru Pujan Din’, PM should set a new ideal before people.

Jagan Ghanekar

